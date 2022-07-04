Love & Thunder on Disney Plus — Knowledgeable.com

Thor 4: Love and Thunder is the new film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe focused on the God of Thunder, which will feature Lady Thor as a companion, a character played by Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi (“Jo Jo Rabitt”) returns to direct Chris Hemsworth after “Thor: Ragnarok”, in the new film that will hit theaters this Thursday, July 7. But, after its theatrical release this week, the film will be streaming on Disney Plus How to see it?

The official synopsis for “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” describes the God of Thunder (Hemsworth) embarking on a journey unlike anything he has faced so far: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

“Avengers: Endgame” was presented in 2019 and its history is set in 2023, that is, 5 years after Thanos’ snap that wiped out half the population of the galaxy. According to the director’s data, “Thor: Love and Thunder” would happen in 2027. This means that during those four years Thor has traveled through space with The Guardians.

From this data, it follows that it is the most advanced film in the timeline of the latest productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since Spider-Man: No Way Home happens in 2024. Meanwhile, “Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness” It takes place a few months after the multiversal events of Spidey.

This film also possibly means the last adventure of the God of Thunder, since Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will become the female version of Thor in Phase 4 of the MCU. In addition, there will be appearances from the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyria, Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the Butcher, and Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy as special cameos.

The advances released in recent weeks place special emphasis on two of those characters who will be key in the story: Jane Foster and Gorr The Butcher God. In the case of the film’s villain, Gorr, there were no visual details beyond some leak. The opposite occurred in the case of the role assumed by Natalie Portman, who was first seen as Mighty Thor.

Those previews of “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” show the actress in different phases as Mighty Thor, who will be the new bearer of the iconic hammer of Norse mythology. In addition, some images could be seen in which the two protagonists of the story are seen, who have a loving past and whose story will unfold in this film.

In this way, the concept that runs through “Thor: Love and Thunder” is love, which will function as one of the narrative branches that the God of Thunder, by Chris Hemsworth, will take up again during this film. In fact, when reviewing the trailers, they stand out and notice that it has been keeping track of years, months and days since the protagonist broke up with Jane Foster.

For his part, Pormant will wear a new suit to bring Mighty Thor to life. The Oscar winner for “Black Swan”, she will return to her role as Jane Foster, although not in the same way as in the past, since she is now worthy of bearing Mjolnir and has become a Goddess of thunder.

Taika Waititi is the director again, after his outstanding work in “Thor: Ragnarok”, combining the adventure, very necessary in a production of this type, and with the touch of comedy that has proven to dominate in other productions by the director. In this way, the winner of the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” will return to the command of the Disney Factory after the aforementioned “Ragnarok”, the short films of “Team Thor” and “Team Darryl” and the eighth chapter of “The Mandalorian”, titled “Redemption”.

“Thor 4: Love and Thunder” is an action, adventure and comedy film; with a duration of 115 minutes and whose cast includes, along with Hemsworth and Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe, Sam Neill , Sean Gunn, Luke Hemsworth, Akosia Sabet, Simon Russell Beale, Clariza Vicente, Chayla Korewha, Sean Rohani, Mark Casimir Dyniewicz, Jason Jago, and Aiden Mckenzie.

The premiere of this film makes Thor the first figure in the Marvel Universe to star in four solo films, beyond his participation in Avengers. Then, it will be the turn of “Captain America 4”, the fourth installment of the superhero where Sam Wilson, (played by Anthony Mackie) will continue with the shield and the legacy of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers.

How to watch “Thor 4” streaming and online on Disney Plus?

The Marvel movie “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters on July 7 and will then land on streaming through Disney Plus. Like other productions of the platform’s exclusive brands such as Star Wars, Pixar and Disney, the films can be seen in streaming with a window of about 35/45 days after they pass through theaters.

Therefore, to see “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” on the Disney Plus platform, we will have to wait at least those days after the premiere, although they may be more due to the success than the box office that it can get. If that window is maintained, the fourth film of Thor would premiere between August 17 and 24 of this year.