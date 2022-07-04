Kevin Feige anticipates the departure of Chris Hemsworth as Thor

We had been suspecting it for a few weeks, when Chris Hemsworth said in an interview and in an Instagram post that he did not know if he would continue to be Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not. He now he has explained in a virtual press conference of Thor: Love and Thunder that while there are many more stories to be told about the god of thunder, there are many other versions of the character “that we haven’t seen yet.”

Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has been ambiguous enough to leave the door open for more stories, but at the same time subtly suggest that it is possible that the Thor of the future is a variant or a different version of the one we have seen. to date with Chris Hemsworth.

“There’s something called comics that tell a lot of stories and all the new ones stem from that. Also, have we told all the great Thor stories yet? The answer is no. There are a lot more. We’ve always considered that the intent in telling our stories it is to continue with the life of the character, above all to give continuity to the experience with the actor and show them as part of a whole and not as individual parts. Mighty Thor (Mighty Thor), played by Natalie Portman, will not be the only alternate version of Thor that we will see on screen. Because if we stick to the comics, there are a lot of other incarnations of Thor that we haven’t seen yet.”

The inevitable departure of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Thor: Love and Thunder It marks the first time that Marvel Studios has made a fourth solo movie for one of its superheroes. With Hombre de Hierro either Captain America they were limited to their respective trilogies. But after the reinvention of the character and the success of Thor: Ragnarökthe house of ideas, decided to give continuity to that tone and that line that has worked very well for them.

But actors can’t spend their whole lives playing ultra-powerful superheroes because the passage of time is inevitable, and creative interests can change. Although Chris Hemsworth has said and repeated that he would play Thor all his life, his departure will be inevitable.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker