Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker together again?

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together? The former couple were spotted at SoHo House in Malibu.

A source, witness of the reunion, said she sensed a positive energy between the two, they seemed very happy, at one point Devin whispered something in her ear and Kendall burst out laughing, they also showed each other things from their cell phones.

Backfire? Or did they never really break up? Or have they remained on excellent terms despite the end of their relationship?

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker broke up

The two continue to follow each other on IG, exchange likes and live they seem more complicit and smiling than ever. Did the break, if there was one, benefited their relationship? It would seem so!

Obviously, only those directly concerned know the truth. What is certain is that fans of the couple are hoping that those about the breakup were just rumors.

With them probably also the little Stormi, granddaughter of Kendall Jenner and daughter of the younger sister Kylie Jenner, very much in love with Devin. It would be a shame to lose your uncle in law and a favorite playmate.

The doubt arises that with the story of the breakup we were all Krissat * and we took the bait!

