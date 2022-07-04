Keanu Reeves enjoys the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Great Britain

Keanu Reeves was one of the great protagonists of the classification of the British GP. The actor did not want to miss any of the fight against the clock at Silverstone, where he visited the Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes Benz teams.

The interpreter, known for his roles in films such as Matrix Y John Wickalso exhibited a good smile as soon as the Scuderia learned that the Madrid native, in his 150th Grand Prix, had what is now his first pole position in the competition, lasexta.com published.

Before, F1 had already ‘boasted’ of having Reeves at Silverstone through their social networks, and he could be seen in different halls of various F1 World Cup teams.

Keanu Reeves seems to be experiencing a ‘second youth’ in the world of acting. After achieving glory with the Matrix trilogy, the John Wick saga has once again placed him at the forefront. So much so that even the science fiction franchise had a fourth installment with him as the main actor.