Kate Winslet will lead a series written by an Argentine

After winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her work on Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet will make a new series for HBO, this time based on a novel by Hernán Díaz. Although little known in the country, Díaz is an Argentine writer who grew up in Stockholm, a city to which his family had to emigrate during the past dictatorship. He returned as a teenager, studied literature at the University of Buenos Aires and settled in the United States where he has developed a very successful career, since Pulitzer Prize finalist for his novel “Far Away”

Winslet will star in the adaptation of “Trust”, Diaz’s best seller which is set in the 1920s and follows the story of Benjamin Rask, a wealthy financier who, dissatisfied with the image that a novel based on his life gives of him and his wife Helen, asks one of his closest collaborators to write his memoirs for him. The problems for the biographer will only grow when he realizes that he is rewriting history and is unable to separate fiction from reality.

Critics have called “Trust” a scathing narrative puzzle about the role wealth plays in American national identity and the myth of the “self-made” man, which subverts the notion of truth and who gets to define it. .

Kate Winslet has two Emmy Awards, the first for her performance in Mildred Pierce in 2011, and the second a decade later for the successful HBO miniseries “Mare of Easttown”, the series that was on the podium of the best of 2021 where she played a police officer who must investigate the disappearance of a teenager but also has a complex and sad family history. The actress gave a wonderful interpretation of this sharp, intuitive woman, devastated by a family death.

At this time, his work is intense because he also produces and stars in “Lee”, a biopic of the historical war correspondent Elizabeth Lee Miller, which is about to start filming, in which Marion Cotillard and Jude Law participate.

But the most important challenge is the novel by Hernán Díaz, which the publisher presents in these terms. “Despite the din and roar of the 1920s, everyone in New York has heard of Benjamin and Helen Rask. He is a legendary Wall Street tycoon; she, the daughter of some eccentric aristocrats. Together they have risen to the top of a world of seemingly endless wealth, all while a decade of excess and speculation comes to an end. But at what price have they acquired their immense fortune?

“This is the mystery at the center of ”Bonds,” a best-selling 1937 novel that all of New York seems to have read. However, there are other versions of this story of privilege and deception.”

In his latest novel, “Trust” (Riverhead, 2022), the author born in Buenos Aires and raised in Stockholm puts these conflicting stories into dialogue and adds a little more tension with the perspective of a woman determined to separate reality from reality. fiction. The result is a novel within a novel, spanning more than a century and growing more exhilarating with each new revelation.