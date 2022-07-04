Share

Google Maps tracks your location every day, but it allows you to view and delete your data for locations you’ve visited.

Google Maps It is the most used GPS mapping service in the world. This is due, among other things, to the large number of functions that it is capable of offering, such as the possibility of measuring the distance between two points, or sharing your location from your mobile.

However, all the information you search or share in the application will be saved in your history. But, Do you know how to view and delete your location history on Google Maps? In this post we will tell you everything you need to know about it.

What data can you see in your location history on Google Maps

Google Maps has a section called Your timeline, which allows you to access all your activity and take a look at it. In this timeline, you can see your complete Google Maps location history, with additional data such as how you got to a place and how long you were there.

In addition, Maps also allows you disable options to save a location, delete your location history, and even download a copy of all your data or maps for offline viewing.

How to view Google Maps location history on your mobile

You can view your location history through the Google Maps app for Android and iOS by following these steps:

Opens Google Maps on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Click on the icon or the image of your profile in the upper right part of the screen.

Then tap on your routes.

A new page will open where you can see your trips, places, cities and countries you have visited, going to the corresponding tabs.

Remember that Google Maps automatically adds to your account the sites you visit, by tracking your location, as long as your timeline and location history are enabled on your device.

How to view Google Maps location history on the web

To see all the locations you’ve visited and saved on Google Maps, you can access your timeline from the web version of the service. These are the steps you must follow:

Go to the website of Google Maps.

Click on the three horizontal lines menu, located to the left of the search bar.

located to the left of the search bar. There, select your timeline.

Once there, Google Maps will show you the number of places you’ve been. The last visited place will be displayed next to the total number of locations.

The last visited place will be displayed next to the total number of locations. Each location includes details about when did you last visit that point.

You can also select a date at the top of the screen and trips and locations will be displayed saved for that day.

when selecting a specific location, you will see much more information, including the mode of transport and the distance and duration of the trip.

How to delete your location history on Google Maps

If you wish, you can delete all of your location information saved in Google Maps by doing the following:

On your mobile, open the Google Maps app and click on your profile picture in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Choose your routes and choose any one tab besides the Day option.

and choose any one tab besides the Day option. Then tap on the three-dot menu at the top right and select Settings and privacy.

Scroll down to Location settings and select the option Delete all location history.

Check the checkbox in the pop-up window and press Remove.

If you are using the web version of Google Maps, go to this link.

go to this link. Click the Settings icon at the bottom of the map and select Delete all location history.

Check the checkbox to confirm, and then select Delete location history.

It’s that easy to view and delete your location history on Google Maps, and best of all, you can do it in just a few steps.

