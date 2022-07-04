how much does the wedding hotel cost

Francesca Pascale And Paola Turci they said the fateful ‘yes’ on Saturday 2 July in the enchanting setting of Montalcino in Tuscany, where the civil ceremony was celebrated, officiated by the local mayor Silvio Franceschelli. Immediately after, the two women celebrated with about thirty loved ones, in Velona castle an enchanting location and one of the most popular and located in the municipality of Castelnuovo dell’Abate in the province of Siena.

The fairytale location chosen by Paola Turci and Francesca Pascale

It is a boutique hotel, built inside a typical medieval building, perched on a hill dotted with dense cypress trees. The structure is enriched by three communicating pools filled with thermal water, with the possibility of diving while enjoying an unparalleled view of the Tuscan hills. Inside the castle where the celebrations of the Turci-Pascale wedding a renowned is located restaurant, where it is possible to taste the typical dishes and products of the place. The thirty extra luxury rooms in the castle are not for everyone’s pockets. Their cost varies from 700 to 6 thousand euros per night.