How many hours a day does Dwayne Johnson train to get those muscles?

Do you follow social media Dwayne Johnsonthe actor best known as rock? If so, surely you have seen on occasion his huge plates of food, giant portions that seem incompatible with his muscles and body of a bodybuilder. But behind this excessive calorie intake, you will find a tailored training that is worthy of study.

For example, if you want to have a seasoned steak, several eggs and egg whites, bell peppers, onions, brown rice, and an energy drink for breakfast, and not gain weight along the way, you must follow the sports routine that Dwayne Johnson performs every day and that made him, in the first place, an expert in wrestling, and later, he is an actor specialized in action. Yes indeed, always under the care of a nutritionist and a personal trainer to help you along the way.

This is the routine of Dwayne Johnson, the action movie star

the trick of Dwayne Johnson It’s very simple: a balanced diet with the enormous number of hours spent in the gym. Namely, exercise and food in which he prioritizes protein, as is the case with many other actors who want to maximize their body. Obviously, you won’t believe that a grilled chicken fillet and green beans are going to be enough to feed this beast.

How much exercise does Dwayne Johnson get?

The Rock trains several times a day (he himself comments that 3 on average), and combine bodybuilding with aerobic exercises: total, I would consume just under 4,000 calories each day. A real barbarity! And be careful, because if you want to eat less than the calories burned, you would have to raise a very fast basal metabolism to this. Hence Dwayne Johnson have to eat so much food in a very short time, as if in a buffet free was found.

I don’t know if you understood me, but I’ll give you a numerical example: it is possible that Dwayne Johnson burns up to 7,000 calories between sports and his basal metabolism on some days. Considering that a fillet of beef (what we call a good steak) can be around 1,000 calories (and must already weigh a lot)…

Sushi for one, said Dwayne Johnson…

why do you exercise so much Dwayne Johnson? First, for stay in shape at 50 and keep getting action roles. And second, for avoid losing that muscle mass that has cost him so much to achieve since he was young.