Free up space in your app with these simple steps

The application of WhatsApp It is one of the platforms with the most users in Mexico, since it allows you to be in communication with family, friends, and clients if you have the business version. Among its features is sharing photos, videos, messages and files in different chats and groups.

By sharing all this information, the memory of your device may gradually run out, if you have this problem, we tell you a simple way to free up available space on your cell phone. Here we tell you how to do it with a few simple steps and without downloading external extensions.

How to free up space in your WhatsApp app?

Among the different files that you can share in the WhatsApp application are stickers, photos, videos, documents, and voice messages. So that they do not eat all your memory, you must do a deep cleaning, here we give you the steps to do it:

Enter the WhatsApp application, and select the option “ menu ”, in the upper right corner, you can identify it with 3 points.

”, in the upper right corner, you can identify it with 3 points. Choose “ settings ” and enter “ storage and data ”.

” and enter “ ”. In the first option you can choose “ manage storage ., you will see a list of registered chats that have sent the most media content.

., you will see a list of registered chats that have sent the most media content. There you can see from each conversation all the files that have been sent, you can organize it by “ more recent ”, “ oldest ” either “ larger ”.

”, “ ” either “ ”. From there you can choose the videos, photos and files you want to delete, you just have to select them and then click on the trash can icon.

Finally, confirm that you want to delete the file, by selecting “remove”.

With this cleaning method, you can delete the saved files of all the chats you have on your device, you can only do it from your cell phone and it helps you that when the backup is made, you only save the important data that you want to save.

