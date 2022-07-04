Fortnite Season 3: Location of all NPCs and exotic weapons available in the Battle Royale

Invited to the island from the previous chapter, neutral characters (also called NPCs) are famous figures in Fortnite history and they offer you many advantages when you talk to them. Their positions and identities change from season to season, but overall their roles remain the same.

During a game, in each first dialogue started with an NPC, the latter will give you a random item. Additionally, NPCs can sell various items and services, such as weapons, healing items, or unique abilities. Some of them you can even recruit as bodyguards to help you during the game.

That is why it is quite important to visit all of them at some point in our time in the gamesince it could mark a before and after in our game for the mere fact of having an extremely strong weapon, although it is true that the value of these can be a bit expensive for the newest.

Where to find the NPCs on the map?

we owe to MeetLootLLama the first complete map of all the characters of the current season 3. Thus, in the image that you will see below you will be able to know the exact locations of each neutral character or NPC. This map will allow you to fill your collection of characters in a short time and effectively.

Where can I find exotic weapons this season?

After the first map, MeetLootLlama released a second map that lists all the exotic weapons available to buy from NPCs this season. Pay attention to all of them, because some can save your life in times of trouble if we get hold of it at the right time.

These weapons are very expensive, but often very powerful. These are their prices, in gold bars:

Stir: 400 bars

Splash Cannon: 600 bars

Shadow Seeker: 400 bars

Explosive Sniper Rifle: 600 bars

Triumph: 600 barsOne last note: Never shoot a neutral character, as if you do, they will become enraged and attack you as soon as they see you.