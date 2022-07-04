Fortnite Chapter 3 season 3: when the game will work and everything that is known

UPDATED 06/05/2022 at 15:00: the servers are now operational on all platforms, officially starting season 3 of Fortnite chapter 3.

UPDATED 06/05/2022 at 12:13: although the servers were expected to be operational again at 12:00 local peninsular time, it is not yet known when will you be able to play Fortnite season 3 chapter 3. You can now download and install the update on all platforms, but not play.

Neither the official accounts of Fortnite, nor those of Epic Games, confirm an estimated time. The only thing we can say is that you pay attention to the Epic Games status page, where the situation of the company’s different services is updated in real time.

It could be a matter of 30 minutes, or 6 hours, so be patient, because Fortnite season 3 chapter 3 may take time to be operational again. Until then, you can read all the news that this new season 3 will bring.

ORIGINAL NEWS:

After the End of Fortnite season 2 chapter 3 event, and as in the end of Chapter 2, Epic’s battle royale has stopped working, and will continue for a few hours.

So if you ask when will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 be playablethat is, when will we stop seeing the mushrooms with the “to be continued” sign and we will be able to enter the first games of the new season, don’t worry, it’s something we’re going to tell you here…

VIDEO This has been Impact, the final event of Fortnite season 2 chapter 3

Epic has not yet confirmed the exact date on which the game will stop being in maintenance and, as with the famous black hole or the plane of the ocean in chapter 2, we may spend a few hours watching “the mushrooms” without being able to access and play Fortnite.

A few days ago, Epic Games confirmed announced the arrival of a new artist to the Musical Wave series, a series of musical shows that will feature artists from all over the world, which will begin with Japanese pop artist and producer Gen Hoshino. And that Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 starts on June 5.

In fact, Epic itself announced that “the Hoshino show will be available for 72 hours starting June 9 at 2:00 p.m. CEST, Just a few days after Chapter 3 – Season 3 kicks off, coming out June 5!!”. The page is not available, but you can read it in a cached version of the web.

remains to be seen what time will Fortnite Chapter 3 season 3 work againsomething that is currently unknown, but that could well be at noon, as in so many other seasons.

We assume that Epic will report in the coming hours through its usual channels. In fact, he has already revealed some details, such as the first skins of the Fortnite season 3 chapter 3 battle pass, which he has been revealing through the official page.

Of course, you can rest easy: as in previous season and chapter changes, both The paVos and all the objects in our locker will be safe when Fortnite season 3 Chapter 3 begins.

From Hobby Consoles we will continue to tell you everything that happens with season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3,

Be that as it may, the next few hours will be full of information, so don’t stray too far, because we’ll be telling you everything…