FC Barcelona announces the arrival of Franck Kessié!

He comes from having scored 7 goals (1 assist) in 39 games. But above all to leave great sensations for a AC Milan that a decade later managed to reign again in Italy. In addition, given the delicate economic situation of the FC Barcelonaknown to all, the signing of Franck Kessie It was an almost obligatory bet.

Follow after this ad

His signing was closed for many weeks as we know but they had not been able to announce it in the Catalan entity. In such a way that the arrival of the midfielder is now concrete, an extremely interesting bet with which the Barça club will have one of the midfielders with the greatest projection on the continent.

A necessary leap in quality

The 25-year-old Ivorian has shown the qualities to dominate in Serie A, but now he arrives at a team where media performances are undoubtedly scrutinized. In any case, this player arrives at no cost to Xavi Hernández’s team and is therefore one more reinforcement given his versatility and conditions.

A signing that, although it does not seem especially necessary or vital at present, may end up being important depending on the performance of the African. And if it is not what was expected, it could later be a source of income with another sale. In any case, if we add to this the possible departure of Frenkie De Jong, the Catalans thus ensure a new piece with great projection in his place. We will see if he manages to make the leap in quality that he needs.