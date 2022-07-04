Drake became one of the Backstreet Boys during the band’s last gig

There was a very special surprise at the concert by Backstreet Boys in Toronto … a surprise call Drake!

The rapper took the stage at the show which was held in his hometown in Canada and was announced as “the sixth member” of the group.

Before intoning “I Want It That Way” with Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardsonexplained how significant that 1999 hit was in his life.

“When I was 13, I was that weird kid and I was in love with a girl at the time who didn’t pay attention to me. At my Bar Mitzvah, for the first time in my lifethe girl I was in love with came to me while she was playing one of the greatest songs in the world“Drake told the audience of the concert referring precisely to” I Want It That Way “.

“She asked me if I wanted to dance with her and it was the first time I felt recognized. It was the first time I felt I had a chance to be cool. The song she wanted to dance with me is one of the greatest songs ever. Anyway, if she could see me now!“.

The Backstreet Boys at the MTV VMAs – getty images

The Backstreet Boys posted on Instagram a video of Drake going wild on stage: “What’s Better Than I Want It That Way? I Want It That Way? Featuring @champagnepapi“wrote in the caption.

Drake himself also shared a clip on Instagram in which he is seen singing the final sentence of the song alongside Nick Carter, as the audience explodes into an enthusiastic cry.

If all this talk of “I Want It That Way” made you want to see the legend again original BSB videofind it here:

