Drake amazes everyone and releases a surprise album

Drake released the sequel to “Certified Lover Boy”, album from last year. The new chapter, released by surprise and without warning, is called “Honestly, Nevermind”. It includes 14 songs and was produced by Drake himself, longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, Drake manager Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre and Black Coffee. 21 Savage is the only artist present on the album, which appears on the last track entitled “Jimmy Cooks”. The rapper announced on Instagram, like a bolt from the blue, his new lp. The post simply included an album cover image with the caption: “7th studio album”. And then she posted another post showing the tracklist.

“I let my humility turn to numbness sometimes letting the time pass, knowing I have the stamina to get back to making music again,” Drake wrote on his Apple Music page for the new album. “I work with every breath of my body because it is the work, not the air, that makes me feel alive. It’s really bad shit, but it’s that shit my perfectionist mind needs. Nobody knows what I have in mind when I go to sleep at 9 and wake up at 5, unless I say it in rhyme. “