Code Name Banshee (2022). Release film

Code Name Banshee is a movie starring Antonio Banderas Y James King directed by Jon Keeyes.

A thriller of revenge and hitmen.

Plot

Caleb, a former government assassin in hiding, resurfaces when his protégé, the equally deadly assassin known as the Banshee, discovers that a bounty has been placed on Caleb’s head.

Actors

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas is a Spanish actor who became known with Almodóvar in tie me up Y Women at the edge of a nervous attack.

Jose Antonio Dominguez Bandera was born on August 10, 1960 in Malaga, Spain.

In Hollywood we have seen him playing “the fox” in The mask of Zorrobeside Anthony Hopkins.

Some outstanding movies of this actor are Philadelphia (with Denzel Washington Y Tom Hanks), Interview with the Vampire either The House of Spiritswith Jeremy Irons.

In Uncharted (2022) makes Spanish (and bad).

Plus, we like it.

James King

James King is an American actress and model known for her peples in Bulletproof Monk (2003) Y SinCity (2005).

Jaime King was born on April 18, 1979 in Omaha, Nebraska, United States.

Jaime King is a model who became an actress and did well, debuting in Pearl Harbor (the one of Ben Affect) and with important roles in films such as Bulletproof Monk (2003) Y SinCity (2005). As a model, she has appeared in fashion, Mademoiselle Y Harper’s Bazaar.

We recently saw her in the movie, Code Name Banshee (2022)beside Antonio Banderas.

Release date

Friday, July 1, 2022.

movie trailer

Technical Sheet and Review