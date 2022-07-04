Chris Hemsworth (‘Thor: Love and Thunder’) reveals his favorite UCM villain

After many years of great events and introductions of new characters, Marvel Studios is back with one of its original Avengers. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is about to hit theaters in what will be Chris Hemsworth’s fourth God of Thunder movie. Quite an achievement for the character, who becomes the first to have 4 deliveries of his own. And to celebrate it, he is accompanied by such important characters as Valkyrie, Korg… and Jane Foster, who returns to the saga 9 years later as Powerful Thor.

The return of Natalie Portman carrying Mjölnir is one of the great attractions of the film. “It was wild. After seeing Chris in the suit for so many years, to be able to put on my own version, with the bracelets and the boots and all that… The first time I put it on it seemed surreal“, confesses the actress in the virtual press conference of the film. Portman’s character is presented with the ambivalence of a human person and in turn a superheroine with the powers of a Goddess. “I was really looking forward to this opportunity, first because it’s an amazing way to explore a superhero who could be vulnerable and weak, but finds her strength in it. It’s a very human thing that I could see myself in. And I also think it’s made me have more respect for what Chris has been doing for over a decade, Tessa as well… I’ve seen how much work there is behind it, which I don’t think I was aware of when I was just ‘the girl’ in the first film. I didn’t see everything behind the scenes. Now that I’m inside like everyone else, preparing the choreography, training and everything, I was like ‘wow, this is triple the work I did before'”she assures delighted, to which Hemsworth laughs that “Natalie was the one pulling the cart at the gym”.

This version of Mighty Thor will obviously have many differences with Hemsworth’s character, even though they share powers. “My Thor is totally different from Chris’s. He’s very confident and has a lot of experience being a superhero, and she has to figure it out. She’s new to this. And also he constantly returns to his human form, so there is this risk that it may be the last time he will experience it.“Portman continues. Also, his relationship with Valkyrie will also be interesting to explore. The actress who gives her life, Tessa Thompson, states that “In this film we talked about the idea of ​​someone who has a job that they really love, but who is also a little unhappy. She was a professional soldier for thousands of years and now she finds herself trapped in the bureaucracy. She misses being on the battlefield with her sisters. So it’s been really fun to have something like that again with Natalie in particular as Mighty Thor.”.

Gorr, the antithesis of Thor

The other great signing of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the veteran actor Christian Bale. The British lands for the first time in the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ under the mantle of the terrifying Gorr, the Butcher of Gods. “I think the Gorr were looking for the polar opposite of what they are looking for in Chris. Someone in whom you cannot see yourself reflected, lonely, weird, that nobody wants to be around them or see their ass. And I guess that’s why they said: ‘Yes, we have it in Christian Bale'”, says the interpreter between laughs. Also, after being one of the most iconic Batmans in history, being able to step away from the superhero and step into the shoes of the villain was “more pleasant. It’s much easier to play a villain than it is to play a hero. Chris had a lot more hard work. Everybody loves bad guys.”.

Despite the fearsomeness of the character and his characterization, Bale is clear that Gorr’s greatest attraction in Thor: Love and Thunder is its context: “The beauty of the movie is that Taika Waititi can make it fucking funny and really moving at the same time. And I don’t know if it’s stretching it too far to say it’s sympathetic, but you certainly understand why this guy makes these horrible decisions. He is a monster, a butcher, but there is a chance to understand why he came to be that way.”. Hemsworth agrees with his partner, also confessing that “Gorr is my favorite MCU villain. I love everyone I’ve worked with, but this one is special. And a lot of it has to do with what Christian has said before, that he has that empathic quality, that vulnerability. You go with him knowing that what he does is wrong, but understanding the motivation behind it.”.

Thor’s evolution

The first Thor movie was released 11 years ago. And it is undeniable that the Son of Odin has changed a lot. One of the great responsible for this is Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Love and Thunder and who took over the character in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. “When I met Chris I realized how difficult he is to label. That’s why it was a big challenge. Chris is… we’ve become friends and I can tell by his personality and his energy that he’s the type of person I’d like to be with. I would go on adventures. And also someone you can trust to be there, to take care of you. Like a real hero. That’s why I wanted to take all those qualities and make a Thor more Chris“explains the filmmaker. “He’s not acting,” he adds with a laugh, to which Hemsworth retorts that “the movie is actually a documentary.”.

Chris Hemsworth himself is aware of how Thor has evolved over the years, going from a very serious and solemn tone to a much more eccentric and fun one under Waititi’s direction. “Over the years there are things that remain, the basic points. But it has changed as drastically as I have. And that’s the fun of it. The character has evolved and I have had different opinions about it. I have followed a series of crossed and combined paths”. For him, the first film was precisely the one in which he had the least freedom to create and explore because he had to continue “rules and guidelines that work and are relatable. After that, the challenge is how to reimagine the character. What can you do differently? And that’s been the luxury of working with different directors and different casts, they all bring something very different in you. As Taika was saying, the character has probably become more me over the years, hopefully in a fun way.”.

Taika Waititi, a genius of chaos

If the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder agrees on anything, it’s how different and wonderful it is to work under someone like Waititi. “It’s chaotic, beautiful, crazy and more chaotic” Bale says. for Hemsworth “It’s a journey of self-discovery, exploration, fun and madness. There’s music playing, and he’s behind the camera laughing and messing up half the shots. It is the best. It is freedom, improvisation, but also an incomparable passion. There is an enthusiasm that infects us all and that he loves. He loves these stories, these characters. He sits there like he’s a fan and tells you what he would like to see, what a family would like to see. ‘He tries this or that, no matter how ridiculous it seems.’ And we all get involved in it. That’s why you can find that sporadic and unexpected nature in all of Taika’s films.”

One of the main components of the film’s personality is the use of music. Waititi explains, again half-jokingly, half-seriously, that she wanted “Spend as much money as possible on a few songs. It’s always been my dream. All the aesthetics that surround the film we always wanted it to be very explosive, noisy, with a very colorful palette… Look like those spray-painted vans in the ’80s, or rock record covers.”Explain, “Even for the movie title logo, we treated it like it was something I might have drawn in my textbooks in class when I wasn’t paying attention. Back in the day I spent months perfecting my drawing of the Metallica logo. Being able to use that, with Guns N’ Roses, which has always been one of my favorite bands… Using all of that to present an adventure as crazy as this was another one of my dreams that has come true.”.

Future of Thor and Marvel

Above Waititi and Hemsworth, who has absolute power over Thor and the rest of Marvel is Kevin Feige himself, who did not want to miss the press conference either. And after four films of the God of Thunder, he did not want to close the door to one more adventure: “there is a thing called comics, which tell many stories. All of ours come from there. And there is a question that is ‘Have we already told all the great Thor stories?’ The answer is no. There are so many”. For the head of Marvel Studios, it’s all part of a grand plan. “I’ve always said that our intention in telling additional stories is to continue the character’s life. It’s all about continuing the experience with the actor and being able to see them…as a whole, not as individual characters but as pieces of Marvel that you put together.” can grow, evolve and change”. To wrap up his reflection, he anticipated that Mighty Thor wouldn’t be the last alternate version of Thor we’ll see. “If we go to the comics, there are many other incarnations of Thor that we haven’t seen yet”suggests.

On the other hand, Feige also confirmed the presence of La Casa de las Ideas at the imminent Comic Con. “It is the first time since 3 years ago we presented this film and many others on stage. I think that now, everything or almost everything we talked about three years ago has already been released. So we are delighted to go and talk about the future.”assured to the fortune of all the fans of the company, “We always look 5-10 years into the future. There are always changes and twists, but we build as we go”.

plot details

During these types of promotional events, everyone present is always very careful not to accidentally reveal any major mystery that could turn into a last-minute spoiler. Even so, at the press conference for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ one of the funniest subplots of the film was exposed: Thor’s feelings when seeing Jane with her suit and her hammer, as well as the relationship between Mjölnir and Stormbreaker. “It’s hard for him to see his ex-girlfriend dressed in her armor, it’s a shock. And suddenly, the weapon that he has wielded for so many years and to which he has loved so much, now belongs to someone else. And he has Stormbreaker, who is starting to get jealous. This evolves during the movie. I don’t know if it was in the original script but it was a lot of fun”Hemsworth points out.

For Waititi, this occurrence has a more or less logical explanation that originates in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. “I don’t know if anyone else had thought of it that way, but Stormbreaker is born out of Groot’s arm. And Groot was a teenager when he did it. So I thought of Stormbreaker as a recent couple, he’s only about 5 or 6 years old.“argues the director, “She feels a bit like a teenager, she’s going through some changes. And, of course, she has mood swings”he concludes.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will premiere in theaters july 8.