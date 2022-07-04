Camille Vasquez is celebrating her birthday and Johnny Depp made her a special invitation that will bring them together in Prague

Since representing Johnny Depp in the trial for defamation that he maintained against his ex-partner Amber HeardThe lawyer Camille Vasquez became the focus of attention and public opinion around the world began to take an interest in his personal life. Although most people highlighted his professionalism when it came to acting in court, others highlighted the close bond he had with the actor and, from this, The rumor that they could have a love relationship became popular. However, this was denied by both and to this day they prove to have established a friendship that exceeded all kinds of expectations. So much so, that the woman will celebrate her 38th birthday next July 6 and plans to spend time with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

According to the media TMZ, Vasquez finds all the preparations for a celebration that will last several days. The first thing that transpired is that He traveled to the city of London, where his partner Edward Owen lives.

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer EPA

There, the WeWork executive will prepare a party with some guests and, over the course of the week, he will take her to various special places. One of them, and among the most important, is that will attend the concert to be performed -separately- by the brand-new musicians Elton John and the Rolling Stones in the town of Wimbledon.

The next activity has as protagonist Johnny Depp. What the media indicated is that the woman, a native of San Francisco, She will travel with her boyfriend to Prague, Czech Republic, to attend guitarist Jeff Beck’s show.

Precisely in that city, will spend some time with the actor. The reason? He will be another of the important figures that will be present at the place. As was surprising in June, will make a presentation with the musician and the evening will take place on July 11. There are still no details about whether the actor has prepared a surprise for his new friend.

Johnny Depp hugged by his lawyer, Camille Vásquez (Photo: Twitter/@johnnydepp_mex)

In June, Camille had already confirmed in an interview with Univision that Johnny invited her to participate in Europe to one of his shows. In that sense, the lawyer pointed out that the actor told her that he would be present at Beck’s show, so he could travel to be part of the public.

Despite the fact that the speculations that both were in a love relationship were installed in all the portals, from magazines to unusual tiktokers theories that analyzed the body language of both during the trial, Vasquez’s heart has been occupied by Owen for a while and on several occasions he assured that he is very happy in his relationship.

In line with this, and in the same medium, denied rumors of an alleged romance with Depp and emphasized the people who highlighted his gestures in court.

“He is my friend, but first he is my client and he went through something very difficult. I love my clients very much and I am Hispanic, I like to hug and touch people, not kisses, but If I gave him a hug, it’s because he needed it.. I have known him for more than four years, it was an honor for me to represent him, ”she asserted.

Photo © 2022 Splash News/The Grosby Group Camille and her boyfriend on a date Splash News/The Grosby Group

The rumors did not surprise Camille, since she considered that many macho stereotypes had not yet been broken. “It is an unethical accusation. It’s unfortunate and disappointing, but it comes with it. I can’t tell you that I was so surprised”, revealed in another interview for People.