Bitcoin: why fans continue to believe in cryptocurrencies despite the price collapse

Last June, San Francisco celebrate the biggest web3 event the city had ever seen. “Join the world’s brightest dreamers and doers for a full day focused on Web3, dapps, protocols and the future of the Internet“said the website. “Change is in the air.”

For more than six months, the idea of ​​a third iteration of Internet has in suspense the US tech industry. Although still theoretical, the Web3 has been hailed as proof that cryptocurrencies they may have real-world use. Even in the cold of a crypto winterThe faithful stand firm.

The web3 evangelists still believe that the future of the internet will be controlled by users. Instead of companies deciding how we relate, online life be decentralized, which means that users will be able to connect with each other freely. The blockchain technology and the cryptocurrencies will allow us to spend and send our money online safely without going through the banks and other financial institutions.

The Web3 conference in San Franciscocall Graph Day, it was an opportunity to see how that dream progressed. Held at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, a huge Roman-looking roundabout in the upscale Marina district, it gathered impressive patrons. over $400,000 were up for grabs in a hackathon. Among the sponsors was the Coinbase digital asset platform.

The problem is that the Graph Day is ide before the cryptocurrency crisis. At the end of last year, the price of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the worldreached a new maximum of $69,000. the actor of Hollywood Matt Damon was one of the celebrities who advertised tokens Y cryptocurrency exchanges. The television advertisement for him, aired during the superbowlencouraged investors to consider the cryptocurrencies because “fortune favors the brave”. Gwyneth Paltrow partnered with Cash App to give away $500,000 in bitcoin, declaring to Elle magazine that she wanted to help more women get closer to the world of crypto investments.

However, in June, the combination of rising interest ratesthe fear of recession and the constant scams they had done burst the crypto bubble. The bitcoin price it had almost halved and was still falling. Dogecoina cryptocurrency created as a joke and popularized by the head of Tesla, Elon Muskhad fallen from a high of $0.52 in early 2021 to as low as $0.07.

But do not imagine that a spectacular collapse can make a dent in the self-esteem of the technology sector. It didn’t matter that prices were plummeting, the mood at Graph Day was still upbeat. At the party that followed, the drinks flowed and the talk turned to non-fungible tokens (NFT, by its acronyms in English). Instead of exchanging cards, one of the partygoers offered his phone with a QR code that linked to your account Twitterwith a profile picture of NFT.

Cautious voices were few. “Perhaps,” one attendee mused, “this will be the last such event. But I highly doubt it.”

It’s easier neglect a price drop when you insist that the goal is not personal wealth. A Web3 and crypto conferences like promote the idea that crypto is a force for good. Some attendees have recently been to Crypto Bahamas Y CryptoMiamiclustering in tropical places with people like Tony Blair Y bill clinton to congratulate yourself for improving the future.

Any mention of volatile price of cryptocurrencies It is considered a misstep. Crypto may have created wealth for some and left many others with heavy losses. But the San Francisco Web3 Conference focused on how blockchain technology could make the world a better place. go crazy for the price fluctuation It’s for the uptight wall street who are only interested in making quick money and have no knowledge of the technology behind it.

Compare the benefits or to suggest that cryptocurrencies can be pure speculation is taboo. So is any mention of the criminal activity using cryptocurrencies or the hacks that have left some investors in the red. Right now, this “never say goodbye” attitude is exemplified in Sam Bankman Friedthe 30-year-old billionaire who founded the exchange ftx. Known for coming out in defense of cryptocurrencies, and for wearing shorts and t-shirts to events, his curly hair tousled, he has stepped in to provide credit or buy cryptocurrency companies. cryptocurrencies in difficulties like BlockFi. Now it says that you are looking at the trading app Robin Hood.

For believers, there will be more opportunities to benefit in the coming weeks. Since Graph Day, the each of the cryptocurrencies has continued. ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, is down 73% from its peak. The share price of coinbase, which was listed on the public markets last year, is down 77% this year. When I asked one of the attendees at the event what he thought of the drastic drop in cryptocurrency prices, and if this would hold back future conferences like this one, he told me that he was wanting to buy more.