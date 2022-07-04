Avatar: The Way of Water, a new image of Quaritch, played by Stephen Lang

Avatar: The Way of Waterthe sequel to the film directed by James Cameron, also has in its cast Stephen Langinterpreter of Colonel Quaritchof which a new one has been released image.

The actor also shared some details regarding the changes that have taken place compared to the first chapter of the story.

Avatar: The Way of Water, an image of Stephen Lang’s character

Stephen Lang, speaking of his character in Avatar: The Way of the Water, explained that he will now appear in Na’vi version: “Quaritch is bigger, bluer, he’s angry. But there could possibly be an aspect of humility. When you take two Na’vi arrows in the chest there will be some kind of effect on you“.

The actor then added that Quaritch’s transformation goes beyond his outward appearance: “He has always been a character who moved in a straight line and at right angles, but now he’s as agile as they are. He can move with the same kind of cunning and ferocity that any Na’vi possesses“.

The cast of Avatar 2 includes the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald and Sigourney Weaver who will, however, have a new role.

Among the new arrivals, however, there will be Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.