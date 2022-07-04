Apple TV Plus reveals the trailer for ‘Surface’, its new psychological thriller

Apple TV + presented the trailer for Surfacean eight-episode psychological thriller from creator Veronica West (High Fidelity), which will premiere worldwide with the first three episodes on Friday, July 29, 2022. on Apple TV +, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday.

Set in high society in San Francisco, Surface, stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw who is also an executive producer, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury and has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be the result of an attempted suicide. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and her friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is the truth she has lived. . Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy and elevated thriller begs the question: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? “Surface” is a story of self-discovery that contemplates whether we are preprogrammed to become who we are, or whether we choose our own identity.

The cast starring alongside Mbatha-Raw includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Stephen James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here), Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets & Lies), Francois Arnaud (I Killed My Mother) and Millie Brady (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies).

“Surface” is an Apple TV+ production from Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. West, who created and wrote the original series, also serves as an executive producer. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are executive producers on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Emmy Award nominee Sam Miller (“I May Destroy You”) directed four episodes of the series, including the pilot, and serves as executive producer. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, Tucker Gates also directed episodes.