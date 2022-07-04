Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp. How much money do they each have?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp they have been in the news for the last few months due to the controversial battle they fought and that he won by ddomestic abuse report.

After Depp’s verdict, Heard’s attorney said she couldn’t pay the $10.35 million in damages the Virginia judge said.

For his part, it was learned that the actor Pirates of the Caribbean he spent thousands of dollars celebrating his victory with extravagant and expensive dinners with his closest friends in the UK.

The monetary difference between the two has been a topic of conversation due to Amber’s limited resources to cover “the debt” that was issued on June 1 in Fairfax, Virginia.

How much money do both actors have?

Speaking of history and blockbustersJohnny Depp is far ahead of Amber Heard, whose most notable and current successes focus on Aquaman, Magic Mike XXL, The Danish Girl, The Adderall Diaries Y One More Timemainly.

For his part, Johnny Depp has been one of the most profitable and acclaimed actors from the mid-1980s to the present, with films such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Edward Scissorhandsthe franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, alice in wonderlandto mention a few.

Amber Heard Fortune

According to the estimates of Celebrity Net Worthmade after the trial, the actress cannot pay compensation to Depp because she lost her value as a Hollywood actress and her fortune was reduced to $1.5 million dollars.

Before the latest trial began in Virginia, Heard had a fortune oscillating between $8 million and $12 million obtained through contracts with Warner Bros. for his leading roles in Aquaman, endorsements of fashion and beauty brands and participation in TV series. TV.

Just the contract I had with L’Oreal Paris it was estimated at $1.6 million over two years.

Days after losing the legal confrontation, the same page, dedicated to measuring the net worth of celebrities based on jobs, annual salaries, and popularity, reduced its value to -$6 millionindicating that you are bankrupt.

Costs incurred for legal services are believed to have been covered by homeowners insurance. So far the exact number is unknown.

With the money he had before the trial, it is believed that he was able to pay a $22,000 rent on a luxury home in Virginia during the period of statements and samples of evidence of the trial.

Also, it was learned that he had bought a house in Yucca Valley, located within the California desert, through a mysterious trust in 2019 for $1 million dollars.

Dirt reported that the house is not in Heard’s name, but investigations into the property indicate that it belongs to a mystery millionaire trust linked to the actress who took over the property for $570,000.

Johnny Depp Fortune

For years he was one of the highest paid actors in hollywood, as well as one of the most requested by all producers, as well as luxury brands such as Dior to represent the brand or lead advertising campaigns.

the same celebrity finance site points out that Depp has a value of $150 million dollarswith film salaries of up to $20 million.

According to testimony given in a lawsuit against his former agents, the actor had a fortune of $650 million between 2013 and 2016, which was reduced by his extravagant monthly expenses and eccentric lifestyle.

In 2017 alone, he paid $7 million in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Amber Heardand lost millions in his domestic violence and defamation lawsuits, as well as millions in annual revenue from the loss of contracts as an actor and brand ambassador.

For his part, when his finances were managed by The ManagementDepp accused the company of mishandling his fortune and fraud, since it caused him to lose millions of dollars and generated, without his consent, a debt of $40 million for unpaid taxes, unauthorized loans and excessive payments for security and other services Depp denied using.

The company made a counterclaim ensuring that the actor received a total of $650 million in 13 years and that his excessive expenses and luxuries were the cause of the loss of a large part of his fortune; in fact, it was claimed that Johnny Depp he ran out of cash to cover his basic expenses and tastes that amounted to $2 million dollars per month.

Included in this figure were expenses for wine, bodyguards, private plane travel and the purchase of several houses around the world with a total value of $75 million, including a french castlea farm in Kentucky, islands in the Bahamas, several penthouses in Los Angeles, a house on France’s Cote d’Azur and a five-lot house in the Hollywood Hills, in addition to other properties such as yachts, more than 45 luxury cars, places storage and art collection.