Aldo De Nigris deletes controversial tweet after Santos-Rayados

After the vibrant victory of Santos Laguna over Rayados de Monterrey in a match from Day 1 of the tournament Opening 2022from the visitors’ bench they did not take long to criticize the arbitration work of Jorge Antonio Perez Duran.

It was in one of the last actions of the meeting that Perez Duran decided not to penalize a milestone on Rudolph Pizarro in the area of Saintswhich would have meant a penalty and a possible tie for the Rayados, which unleashed the fury of Aldo DeNigris.

the assistant of Victor Manuel Vucetich immediately accessed your account Twitter to post a series of emoticons wads of billsmessage that minutes later deleted.

The defeat left the members of Montereybecause they let go of the advantage on two occasions, since they started winning 2-0, and then when they were caught up, they regained the 3-2 advantage.

Already in the last minutes, the king midas made several modifications, entering Hector Moreno Y Jesus Gallardobut this did not work for him and he ended up falling 4-3.

Monterey Striped will have the option of revenge next Saturday, July 9, when he receives the Eagles of America in the Steel Giant.

