With 30 years, Neymar He is a dedicated player who has reached levels that are difficult for most of his colleagues to reach. The Brazilian striker was destined to be a soccer star from the beginning of his career and he did not disappoint.

At the age of 17, the skillful man made his professional debut in the jersey of Saints and quickly became a sensation in the region. Five years at the São Paulo club were enough for him to leave his mark on the team forever.

Subsequently, Neymar became known to the rest of the planet, reaching its best version in Barcelonasharing an offensive trident with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Paris Saint-GermainIn 2017, he paid 222 million euros to the culé to award him the title of the most expensive player in history. The race of ney it is known by all, but some details go unnoticed.

15 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT NEYMAR

15. Unique record in Libertadores and Champions League

Just 11 footballers won the two most important UEFA and Conmebol club tournaments. However, Neymar was the only one to score in the finals of both competitions to lift the trophy.

14. One foot is smaller than the other.

His left foot is almost half a centimeter smaller than his right, so he must wear boots of different sizes and the brands prepare them in a special way.

13. Neymar’s tattoos

The Brazilian has more than 30 designs on his body, which increase year after year. Among the most outstanding are the Olympic rings and a portrait of him in a favela with the representation of his childhood dreams.

12. Three nominations for the Puskas Award

The player from Canarinha reached the final shortlist for the FIFA award for the best goal of the year on three consecutive occasions. For his goal against Flamengo in 2010-11 he kept the statuette.

11. His beginnings in futsal

Although he is one of the most outstanding in the world in football, Neymar started with the ball in a different way. His first steps were in the humble social club Tumiaru.

10. His soccer idols

The attacker was not ashamed to recognize who his role models in football were at the time. Robinho and Neymar, the idols of the Brazilian.

9. Fastest goal in the Olympics

At Rio 2016, looking for gold on home soil, Neymar scored the fastest goal in the history of the event. It took him just 14 seconds to put his team ahead of Honduras in the semifinals.

8. Hot on Pele’s heels

With 74 goals in his Canarinha career, he is very close to overtaking O Rei as the top scorer for the Brazilian National Team, just 3 goals behind him.

7. Goal 100 with special flavor

At just 20 years old, Neymar scored the 100th goal of his career against Palmeiras and the celebration came just on his birthday.

6. Poker Lover

In his free time, it is common to see him in the most important tournaments in the world. The Brazilian is passionate and has achieved good results. Currently, he is one of the ambassadors for PokerStars.

5. His facet as an actor

Neymar participated in the film “XXX: Reactivated”, in which stars such as Samuel Jackson and Vin Diesel also acted. In addition, he worked on Brazilian soap operas and music videos.

4. His first number

Although he is mostly identified with the numbers 10 and 11, the Brazilian debuted with the 17 in Santos. However, he only used it in three meetings.

3. Poker: the name of his dog

In tune with his fanaticism for gambling, he named his pet that way. On Instagram, as @poker_thedog, you can see pictures of him.

2. He is one of the most followed on Instagram

His @Neymarjr account is currently the 21st most followed on the planet, with 176 million followers. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, with 463, and Lionel Messi, with 345, are ahead of him among footballers.

1. His first car

At just 18 years old, already a star for Santos, Neymar had his first vehicle. The car chosen by the striker was a Volvo XC60.