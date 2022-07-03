WWE management wants to boost Montez Ford alone

Montez Ford’s outstanding talent both in the ring and on the microphone does not go unnoticed by WWE leaders and fans and it seems that now they want to take a step forward with him, according to the recent statements of the famous journalist Dave Meltzer about the member of the Street Profits team.

“I know there are people who want to push Ford as a solo fighter. It’s possible. I’ll tell you what, it’s going to be very difficult for Dawkins if they break up the team. I can see them really going down. I can see them really trying to do something with Ford individually. He has a lot of charisma, a super athlete. There are people who are very excited about him right now, especially his new physique.”

This initiative would be added to the intention of dividing the successful Street Profits couple and giving a solo push to Montez Ford, who for several months has been collecting good comments and sensations in the WWE creative and management team.

Also, the statement Bryan Álvarez has referred to the future of Montez Ford in WWE.

“Very interesting in the way that they made a huge fuss for minutes and minutes about Montez Ford’s new physique and how big he was, how strong he was. Also on SmackDown, they had a very interesting deal in which they had a face to face with The Usos and Ford and Dawkins and the champions said: ‘There have been rumors that you guys haven’t been getting along.’”

Apparently after the fight at WWE Money in the Bank 2022, It seems that there will be a rematch between the champions The Usos and Street Profits. Since a video was shown in which Montez Ford himself had one of his shoulders up at the time of the count of three.



This match is presumed to take place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 and some are already claiming that it could be the last fight for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins as a couple forming the Street Profits team.

