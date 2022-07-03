Tom Cruise, the 20 best photos of his intense youth
How to talk about Tom Cruise? The superstar has turned 60 this July 3 with the greatest success of his career, a great cruise-hair and almost the same youthful face that covered the folders of teenagers on the poster of top gun from 1986. More time has passed since then, 36 years, than Cruise had when he made the film. And here you have it. Tom Cruise’s cosmetic surgery has helped, sure, but so has the intensity of an actor who came from nowhere to hit number one. If a word defines his career, and especially the roles of his youth, it is that: intensity. That of a bartender who stops at nothing to achieve success, that of a cocky Navy pilot, that of a pool player who will restore energy to the tired Edide Felson (Paul Newman)… The intensity of Tom Cruise and youth together. An incomparable cocktail.
We love and hate Tom Cruise -you are free to choose, he is not going to change the facts- for that same intensity that leads him to give everything in each film. Because came to Hollywood out of nowhere, as a young man named Thomas Cruise Mapother IV. Had been born on July 3, 1962 in Syracuse (New York, USA) but he spent his childhood between several cities, accompanying his father -an army engineer- from one destination to another.
He suffered from dyslexia but that did not deter him from participating in theatrical performances at school or jumping to Hollywood afterwards.. Time later, Cruise would reveal that his father was “a bully and a coward” who kicked his children. When his mother – a special education teacher – divorced him, Tom Cruise’s iron will turned to becoming a priest. Fortunately his love of theater and beer frustrated his first vocation. It was the first and only time something like this would happen.
At the age of 18, Cruise traveled to New York, where he worked as a waiter while trying to land his first roles. Shortly after he decided to try his luck in Los Angeles. In 1981 he landed his first role in Endless Love and later appeared in two supporting roles in both movies that were a cover letter for the Brat Pack: Taps, beyond honor Y rebels. In them, Cruise met, among others, Emilio Estévez, Rob Lowe, and Judd Nelson, all regulars at the Hard Rock in Los Angeles. Just three years later, thanks to top gunwould win over Rob Lowe and become the boyish-faced man who still makes blockbusters we now know.
By 1990 Tom was already the third highest-grossing star in America, behind only Tom Hanks and Mel Gibson movies. When the Quigley Publishing Company published a list of the highest-grossing stars of recent decades a few years ago, he appeared in more than 20 titles, eight of them as number one. His cumulative box office returns are estimated to be more than $10 billion worldwide. And the calculations don’t include all the records he’s broken Top Gun: Maverickalready one of the 50 highest-grossing films in history.
He’s won a couple of Razzie Awards, yes, and never an Academy Award, but He has been nominated three times for the Oscars and has three Golden Globes. to which he has just added an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes 2022. His estate: more than 570 million dollars according to Forbes (in 2020).
Cruise is a classic, elegant and physical actor -his way of running is as iconic as Chaplin walking-, little given to tear gasping contortions but excellent on the occasions when he has made a drama like Magnolia. When Crusie gets down, she gets down. And these photos prove it.
Although he takes care of his public image like few others, we intuit that he has led his private life with the same “spiritual” intensity with which he makes his films, rides a motorcycle, pilots a helicopter or drives a supercar. He has had three marriages to actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes and several relationships with star women like Rebecca De Mornay, Cher and Penelope Cruz.
They say that it was Mimi Rogers who introduced him to Scientology, which, given his background in the sect, has caused him quite a few problems in his career. But no one said being intense was good for everything. According to the actor, Scientology helped him have a “better spiritual awareness” and deal with dyslexia. and we add, also, that to link with an organization denounced for coercion and fraud.
That same intensity has also led him to found his own production company, C/W Productions, with which he has been controlling his films with an iron hand since 1992. Which in his case also means making sure that they are going to be the best action movies in cinema, with the most impossible stunts performed by Tom Cruise himself.
We all love intensity… on screen and in these divine photos from his youth. Tom Cruise knows this better than anyone. It all started when the Thomas Cruise Mapother IV traveled to Los Angeles…
Thomas Cruise Mapother IV (b. 1962). A boy with dyslexia in a troubled family who doesn’t imagine that he will make it to Hollywood. Between his problems and the successive moves he was in 14 different schools in 15 years.
Tom Cruise together with Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez at the premiere of the telefilm In the Custody of Strangers. The three actors would act together in rebelsthe Francis Ford Coppola film that brought young talent back to Hollywood at a time when the movie mecca was looking for new teen idols.
Curtain bangs, corduroy jacket and teacher’s elbow pads for a visit to the pool at the Beverly Hilton. In the beginning, even the great ones make mistakes.
5
interview with the vampire
A young Tom Cruise is ready to be a romantic bloodsucker in interview with the vampire (1994), Ann Rice’s wonderful gothic horror film. If he had been born twenty years later we have no doubt that he would have been the Edward perfect of Twilight.
Newcomer to Hollywood, Tom Cruise had a two-year relationship with actress Rebecca De Mornay with whom he had starred in the iconic Risky Business.
Tattooed, greased, dented and sporting biceps. rebels (1983) brought Cruise together with other stars of his generation, the so-called Brad Pat. Although he and Lowe played young men from the same gang and had only supporting roles, they were so competitive that the sequence of a fight between the two almost ended in a fistfight. Royals.
8
Tom Cruise doesn’t just ride a motorcycle
We’ve become so used to seeing Tom Cruise as one of the greatest motorcycle celebrities, complete with aviator sunglasses, that it’s surprising to see him on the set of rebels with Patrick Swayze riding a horse shirtless.
9
1985: A brief affair with Patti Scialfa
Following his breakup with De Mornay, former student priest Cruise had a brief affair with E Street Band guitarist/singer Patti Scialfa, whom he met backstage after a concert on the Bruce Springsteen tour.
Now you know what Cruise would have looked like if he had chosen to be a grunge star.
eleven
Cher and Cruise meet the First Lady
Nancy Reagan (centre) poses with celebrities who have received the ‘Learning Disabled Outstanding Achievement Award’ (1985), including Tom Cruise and Cher, both of whom have dyslexia. That day love arose between the two. Shortly after Tom Cruise would star in one of the most emblematic films of the Regan Era, Top Gun.
13
1988: “what do I put on you?”
Tom shows in Cocktail his bartender tricks from the days when he made a living as a bartender. Just like stunts, you don’t need a stunt double when it comes to serving drinks.
14
1989: Born on July 3
Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers were married only three years, between 1987 and 1990, but they were intense years in which Cruise became interested in Scientology and went to the Academy Awards together for his first Oscar nomination for born on the fourth of july.
fifteen
1992: The Hollywood Couple
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were the great couple of the 90s. They met shooting Thunder days, the actress’s first American film, and love crossed the screen. They were together until 2001.
The Princess of Wales meets fashion couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the premiere of A very distant horizon the second of the three films in which both worked together. Unlike their third collaboration together, Eyeys Wide Shut, which represents ato marital crisis, a very distant horizon It was a romantic adventure drama.
It was the movie of his career. Brian de Palma turned Tom Cruise into Ethan Hunt, the only spy who has been able to compete with James Bond in popularity. Partly because of things like the one in this photo: a cable descent that does justice to the title of Mission Impossible.
By the way, if you’re wondering who would win a fight, Cruise or Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux can clear you up.
18
1996: A happy family
Tom and Nicole welcomed Connor and Isabella, their two adopted children, in 1996. Here they are seen upon arrival at Sydney airport. Now Nicole has added two other daughters to her family as a result of her current relationship with musician Keith Urban; and Tom has had a third daughter with Katie Holmes.
19
2001: Vanilla Sky with Penelope Cruz
Cruise and Cruz, what two surnames, on the set of Vanilla Sky, one of the first jobs in Hollywood for the actress. There love arose and both had a three-year courtship that ended in 2004.
twenty
2003: Tom’s True Love
Tom pouring his inexhaustible energy into the other great passion of his life, Scientology. In the photo he appears at the opening of a new headquarters of the Applied Scholastics International founded by L. Ron Hubberd. The 21st century had begun, Cruise was already 40 years old, and there were still some of the best films of his career to come. And the ones we have left.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io