Tom Cruise, the 20 best photos of his intense youth

How to talk about Tom Cruise? The superstar has turned 60 this July 3 with the greatest success of his career, a great cruise-hair and almost the same youthful face that covered the folders of teenagers on the poster of top gun from 1986. More time has passed since then, 36 years, than Cruise had when he made the film. And here you have it. Tom Cruise’s cosmetic surgery has helped, sure, but so has the intensity of an actor who came from nowhere to hit number one. If a word defines his career, and especially the roles of his youth, it is that: intensity. That of a bartender who stops at nothing to achieve success, that of a cocky Navy pilot, that of a pool player who will restore energy to the tired Edide Felson (Paul Newman)… The intensity of Tom Cruise and youth together. An incomparable cocktail.

We love and hate Tom Cruise -you are free to choose, he is not going to change the facts- for that same intensity that leads him to give everything in each film. Because came to Hollywood out of nowhere, as a young man named Thomas Cruise Mapother IV. Had been born on July 3, 1962 in Syracuse (New York, USA) but he spent his childhood between several cities, accompanying his father -an army engineer- from one destination to another.



He suffered from dyslexia but that did not deter him from participating in theatrical performances at school or jumping to Hollywood afterwards.. Time later, Cruise would reveal that his father was “a bully and a coward” who kicked his children. When his mother – a special education teacher – divorced him, Tom Cruise’s iron will turned to becoming a priest. Fortunately his love of theater and beer frustrated his first vocation. It was the first and only time something like this would happen.

At the age of 18, Cruise traveled to New York, where he worked as a waiter while trying to land his first roles. Shortly after he decided to try his luck in Los Angeles. In 1981 he landed his first role in Endless Love and later appeared in two supporting roles in both movies that were a cover letter for the Brat Pack: Taps, beyond honor Y rebels. In them, Cruise met, among others, Emilio Estévez, Rob Lowe, and Judd Nelson, all regulars at the Hard Rock in Los Angeles. Just three years later, thanks to top gunwould win over Rob Lowe and become the boyish-faced man who still makes blockbusters we now know.

By 1990 Tom was already the third highest-grossing star in America, behind only Tom Hanks and Mel Gibson movies. When the Quigley Publishing Company published a list of the highest-grossing stars of recent decades a few years ago, he appeared in more than 20 titles, eight of them as number one. His cumulative box office returns are estimated to be more than $10 billion worldwide. And the calculations don’t include all the records he’s broken Top Gun: Maverickalready one of the 50 highest-grossing films in history.

He’s won a couple of Razzie Awards, yes, and never an Academy Award, but He has been nominated three times for the Oscars and has three Golden Globes. to which he has just added an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes 2022. His estate: more than 570 million dollars according to Forbes (in 2020).

Cruise is a classic, elegant and physical actor -his way of running is as iconic as Chaplin walking-, little given to tear gasping contortions but excellent on the occasions when he has made a drama like Magnolia. When Crusie gets down, she gets down. And these photos prove it.

Although he takes care of his public image like few others, we intuit that he has led his private life with the same “spiritual” intensity with which he makes his films, rides a motorcycle, pilots a helicopter or drives a supercar. He has had three marriages to actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes and several relationships with star women like Rebecca De Mornay, Cher and Penelope Cruz.

They say that it was Mimi Rogers who introduced him to Scientology, which, given his background in the sect, has caused him quite a few problems in his career. But no one said being intense was good for everything. According to the actor, Scientology helped him have a “better spiritual awareness” and deal with dyslexia. and we add, also, that to link with an organization denounced for coercion and fraud.

That same intensity has also led him to found his own production company, C/W Productions, with which he has been controlling his films with an iron hand since 1992. Which in his case also means making sure that they are going to be the best action movies in cinema, with the most impossible stunts performed by Tom Cruise himself.



We all love intensity… on screen and in these divine photos from his youth. Tom Cruise knows this better than anyone. It all started when the Thomas Cruise Mapother IV traveled to Los Angeles…