Tom Cruise continues to fulfill the mission: he reaches his 60th birthday

MEXICO CITY.- There is no impossible mission that prevents Tom Cruise become a living legend of international cinema. His presence on the big screen almost always guarantees a success at the box office and this July 3 he will celebrate it in a big way because he fulfills 60 years.

In these six decades, the actor from New York is one of those who have raised the most money with his films. He started acting in 1981 and in those 41 years of artistic career he has managed to reap countless box office successes.

Although his life has not been without scandals, he is considered one of the most solid actors, always surrounded by glamor and good anecdotes that all his friends enjoy remembering, like the one where he sends hundreds of cakes at Christmas to all those fellow actors with whom have worked at some point in your life.

To celebrate your 60 yearswe remember some of the most iconic films in the cinematography of Tom Cruise.

1. “The Last Samurai” (2003)

Tom Cruise co-produced this film that is based on the restoration of the Meiji period in Japan and deals with the life of a captain of the Cavalry Regiment in the United States who finds himself surrounded by personal conflicts.

2. “War of the Worlds” (2005)

When the arrival of aliens and the conflicts between planets became fashionable, Tom Cruise did not miss the opportunity to star in this film where he plays a family man who is doing everything to keep his children safe before the arrival of a species destroyer

3. “Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles” (1994)

In this film, directed by Neil Jordan, the New Yorker played Lestat de Lioncourt, a vampire who seeks company for eternity and runs into a man who torments him. Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas and Kirsten Dunst also performed.

4. “Top Gun” (1986)

He was just a young actor and had the great opportunity to get the lead role in an action movie that made history. Cruise personified the pilot Maverick Mitchell. This year, the sequel was released and was promoted in a big way all over the world.

5. “Valkyrie” (2008)

A German colonel decides to start a plot to end the Nazi regime and assassinate Hitler in the middle of a war that has more and more followers. Kenneth Branagh, Eddie Izzard and Bill Nighy participated.

6. Mission Impossible (the saga)

Throughout six installments and a worldwide collection of more than three thousand five hundred million dollars, «Mission Impossible» (as it is known in Spanish), is by far one of the most important franchises in cinema.

Cruise brings to life the spy Ethan Hunt who in each installment seeks to save the world from unscrupulous villains. The highlight is that this actor has always wanted to do his action scenes without the need for stunt doubles and for that, the public adores him.