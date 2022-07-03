Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi Explains He Redesigned Gorr the God Butcher for Harry Potter

Next weekend Marvel Studios will once again take over the box office and social media with the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, with the return of Taika Waititi in the director’s chair, Chris Hemsworth in his fourth solo film as the God of Thunder, and the reappearance of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster now with enviable strength and incredible powers. We cannot be completely sure that the film will become a cinematographic event, but it will certainly give something to talk about.

Among the entire repertoire of releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this was, perhaps, one of the ones that made the least noise in terms of rumours, theories and speculations as it worked with Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, both with high expectations among fans, however, with a different response. Thor: Love and Thunder revealed Jane’s twist early on, so there’s no such thing as a mystery.

One of the characters on which the public’s attention was most focused was Gorr the God Butcher, firstly, because he promises to be one of the most terrifying villains in the franchise, secondly, because it is the arrival of the acclaimed Christian Bale to the MCU after his successful stint at DC in the Batman Begins trilogy – 84% of Christopher Nolan, as if that were not enough, his image was the only one they managed to keep secret until his debut in one of the first trailers.

Although it was exciting that Bale arrived as a feared villain, after the official reveal of his image he did not have such a good response, and that is that his design seems quite far from what is proposed in the comics except for his palette of colors. Criticism and ridicule for the appearance did not wait in social networks, but now it is his own Taika Waititi who clarifies why he made the decision to redesign Gorr.

During a conversation with IGNthe also director of Thor: Ragnarok – 92% explained that Gorr’s first sketch looked a lot like Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter, and were concerned that comparisons would arise among fans.

Unfortunately, his face in the comics somewhat resembles Voldemort’s. So I thought, people will automatically make that connection. So we decided to go a little bit further away from that design and keep elements of the tone and the fact that he had the sword; but it was really his story. That was the most important thing for us.

Beyond the visual, it has already been considered that there are certain similarities in the development of both villains due to their objectives and what motivates them. In all honesty though, it’s hard to think whether it would have been better or worse for Gorr to be compared to the unforgettable character played by Ralph Fiennes or the taunts he’s been the victim of so far. We’ll never know that for sure, but we’ve yet to give it a chance to hit showrooms to see if it’s as amazing as promised.

If anything has characterized Bale’s career, it is the remarkable physical change that he is always willing to undergo for his characters, and this was no exception. But a couple of weeks ago he confessed that his process was somewhat traumatic due to certain implants that he had to use in his hands that, in his words, were driving him crazy. Thor: Love and Thunder It hits theaters on July 8.