This scene from Saving Private Ryan was improvised by Matt Damon

It is not a novelty that from time to time, some other actor of the stature of Matt Damon surprise improvising in some scene of a film. In this particular case, it was a few seconds that replicated one of the best scenes in Saving Private Ryan. Do we see her?

Very few movies were able to portray the war as it did Saving Private Ryan. It was there, around the year 1998, that the enormous Steven Spielberg launched one of the best films in history. The work of his entire production was unmatched.

Precisely, on July 24, 1998, in full hangover from the fever of the iconic film ‘titanica‘Hollywood welcomed with open arms one of the harshest portrayals of World War II on film with ‘Saving Private Ryan’.

Years go by and it is still considered one of the best films of Spielberg. It has even become a classic of war films and one of those films whose influence continues to be felt two decades after its premiere.

Much of the success of Saving Private Ryan It was a consequence of the good work of its protagonists. In fact, in one of the most sublime moments, the characters of Tom Hanks Y Matt Damon sat down to exchange stories from their homes and with his immense acting talent they improvised a glorious sequence.

After its box office success, Matt Damon proved worthy of winning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” shortly before this movie came out. Then, with this impromptu speech, he again demonstrated his innate talent. Spielberg was not wrong when he cast the young actor who, when filming began, was totally unknown.

The impromptu scene by Matt Damon

This impromptu scene in Saving Private Ryan It was just when Private Ryan (Matt Damon) confesses to his captain (Tom Hanks) that he does not remember the faces of his brothers. Until that moment, everything was written in the script.

Matt Damon in Saving Private Ryan.

It was a poignant moment as the two men shared the talk in a moment of levity under the horrors of war. But, what was even more surprising, is that Damon came up with the story on the spot.

According to “The Gross” At first the speech seemed incoherent and uninteresting, but in the scene it worked because Ryan was not an extraordinary figure. He was just a young man who was destined to play an integral role in the life of Miller’s company.

The story was recorded. For his part, the director Spielberg was delighted and he liked the narration so much that he recorded a couple more takes, but that one was included in the final tape.

