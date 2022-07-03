The WWE Universe, furious by Theory’s victory in Money in the Bank 2022

WWE fans for the most part seem not to be happy with the result of the Money in the Bank 2022 men’s match, which Theory, a last-minute participant in the fight, took. Therefore, they have used social networks to show their discontent and express their frustration.



From the betting, the favorite to win the match was Seth Rollins and in the affection of the WWE Universe the biggest ovation went to Riddle, but neither of them ended up with the briefcase in their hands, which now belongs to Vince McMahon: Theory.

Here are some reactions from WWE fans:

“I WANT A REFUND ONLY FOR THIS.”

“I just broke my TV in front of 50 guests at my party because Theory won MITB. My wife just took our children and she said they are going to spend the week in a hotel. This show has ruined my life and my party. I can not handle this anymore. Goodbye WWE. I’m not a fan anymore.”

“NOOO EVERYTHING WAS ADJUSTED. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE THEFT OF THE CENTURY?

However, not everyone saw Theory’s win as a negative. Some also wanted to give the conversation on this topic a more positive perspective.

“I thought they wanted WWE to create new young stars.”

“Everyone says ‘WWE BUILDING NEW STARS’ and then complains.”

