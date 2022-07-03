The success that made Will Smith the biggest star of his era reached his 25th birthday

Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, stars of “Men in Black”. (Columbia Pictures)

The filmmaker in charge of producing the science fiction film that premiered on July 2nd of 1997, steven spielbergthought the role of Agent J was tailor-made for the up-and-coming actor at the time, Will Smith, though it wasn’t him he initially had in mind to team up with. Tommy Lee Jones.

I followed Variety, finding the right person to wear Agent J’s iconic Ray Bans delayed production of men in black. By the time Jones had secured the role of Agent K—the government agent tasked with keeping an eye on the world’s secret alien population—the film’s producers had yet to find Agent J. It wasn’t until September 25, 1995 that it was reported that actor and rapper Will Smith he had joined the cast for $5 million.

Barry Sonnenfeld was the director of “Men in Black” and Steven Spielberg its producer in charge. (Columbia Pictures)

What is it about men in black?

Their synopsis reveals that for many years aliens have lived on earth mixed with humans, without anyone knowing. And that’s why they were created. Men in Black, as special agents belonging to a highly secret government unit, with a special mission: to control the aliens. Here, two of these agents – one veteran and one recently hired -, whose job is to monitor aliens who live specifically in New York, discover a galactic terrorist who intends to end humanity.

This production of Columbia Pictures was completed in its cast by Linda Florentino, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rip Torn, Tony Shalhoub, siobhan fallon, Mike Nussbaum Y Richard Hamilton, among others.

“Men in Black” is a film released in 1997. (Columbia Pictures)

According to Variety, Willard Carroll Smith IIknown as Will Smith, had a relationship with the sponsors of men in black that “…was consolidated with the box office success of bad boys”. On the other hand, the $5 million that attracted attention at the time ended up looking like a bargain after Smith’s next film, independence daydominated the box office upon its release on July 3, 1996, propelling it onto the Hollywood A-list.

“Men in Black” is science fiction, fantasy, comedy and action. (Columbia Pictures)

When men in black opened, over a holiday weekend in 1997, Smith’s reputation was assured, as was his status as “King of the 4th of July.” The anniversary of America’s independence would host Smith’s hits like Men in Black II Y Hancockamong others.

As if that were not enough, Smith not only helped attract the public to men in black with his performance, but he was also responsible for its infectious title track, a hit on radio and MTV that summer.

