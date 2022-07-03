The protagonist of the WWE Money in the Bank cryptic video is revealed

During broadcasts of Money in the Bank 2022 via Peacock and WWE Network, a short promo with dark tints was suddenly presented which could announce a comeback or debut in the coming weeks.

Before the fight for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, the official transmission of the Premium Live Event showed a promotional video of a few seconds that caused surprise among the fans. A gloomy atmosphere surrounded by candles, padlocks and crosses followed close-up close-ups of other very particular objects. An Olympic medal, graffiti walls, goggles, ripped sleeves, and a license plate with the legend “Latin Heat”.

From here, the theories and connections began to take shape between fans and specialized media. At first it was easy to shuffle names like Bray Wyatt, Gable Steveson, the Judgment Day group and even The Undertaker among other suspects. However, the news portals managed to confirm that the video is a first preview of Edge’s next return to WWE. Fightful Select confirmed that the promotional material has several references to past rivals of “The Rated R Superstar”.

From this information it is easier to make connections. The medal like the one that Kurt Angle won, the crosses with Rey Mysterio, the candles with Undertaker, the sleeves and glasses with the Hardyz and the Dudley Boyz, the graffiti with John Cena, and the plaque with Eddie Guerrero. Interestingly, except for Angle and Mysterio, the names involved have played against Edge in SummerSlam. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

