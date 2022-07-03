Taron Egerton would be the new Wolverine

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 03.07.2022 16:09:00





ANDBritish actor Taron Egertonrecognized for bringing Elton John to life in the biographical film Rocketman, has revealed that he has held talks to land the role of Wolverine in upcoming productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.





Hugh Jackman brought Wolverine to life for more than 16 years (Instagram).

With the arrival of Dr. Strange in The Multiverse of Madness a very wide range of possibilities was opened up since, in said film, the public was able to see again the Professor X played by Patrick Stewart, who brought him to life in the first appearance of the mutants on the big screen.

It was during an interview with The New York Times that the actor mentioned that getting the role “I would be excited but worried”, because Hugh Jackman became one with the member of the X-Men for many years.

“I hope that, if all goes well, they give me a chance“added Egerton, who however acknowledged that talks with Marvel executives and CEO Kevin Feige are still in the early stages.

According to the legends of the comics, Taron will be closer to the character’s phenotype, being 13 cm shorter than Hugh Jackman, and closer to the stocky appearance of the character from the comics.

AAA! Taron Egerton revealed that he recently met with Kevin Feige for a role in the MCU. Let us remember that the actor really wants to be Wolverine. AM. pic.twitter.com/Wvc0j6XI7z — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) July 1, 2022

It was in 2019 that the possibility of seeing the famous mutants again was opened when Marvel managed to establish an agreement with Sony to bring Spider-Man into their world, and when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, the outlook was made even brighter by getting the rights to X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

When Hugh Jackman brought the iconic hero to life for the last time in the acclaimed Logan, the actor expressed that he would like to see Wolverine continue on the screen: “I knew that this was the right time to step aside, not only for me, but for for the character”, he had said in 2021 in statements to the press.

