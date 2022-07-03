“Score, but the team gets worse”

TURIN – A bitter return that now risks taking on the dimensions of a failure, especially in terms of image. Cristiano Ronaldo he is not used to mediocrity and his professional choices have always favored the high profile as when he greeted Manchester United to embrace the cause of Real Madrid, or when he left the Spanish capital to marry Juventus’ Champions League project. Last season the first “gamble”, that is the decision in late summer to return to United 12 years later to dictate the law again in the Premier League. A failed mission with another season on the horizon at least on the sidelines of glory, in light of the glittering transfer market of long-time rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham, and of United’s sensational absence from the cover negotiations. And so now Cristiano Ronaldo seeks glory elsewhere and, having hired the powerful agent Jorge Mendes to seek suitable accommodation with a view of the Champions League “backyard”, he also communicated to the United executives his desire to escape, triggering the reaction of the fans and, above all, of the former who have become appreciated “columnists”, see commentators, such as Jamie Carragher who, as he did on the pitch as a defender, entered his Twitter profile with spikes leveled: “He did what I expected, he scores but worsens the team. The request for his transfer shows that it was not true that he had chosen to return to United, over City, out of a matter of heart ”. It is difficult to think that now the positions can return to coincide, despite CR7 still boasts a contract until 2023, with the new technician Erik ten Hag I already work in Carrington and unwilling to accept those who do not want to give everything for the cause.