Roundabouts and orange trees: a false documentary (and other stories) to analyze the urban planning of Castelló

CASTELLO. Gossips say that urban planning students visit Castelló de la Plana to learn what not to do. That the city guarded for so long the last roundabout in the “world” to turn upside down colored its history forever. But in addition, there are several constructions that made it a “chaotic” city and, over time, “neglected” in the eyes of those who visited it. However, is this so? A group of Valencian creators and architects met this Saturday at the Espai d’Art Contemporani in Castelló to dismantle “the bad image” that the city has. Since, although part of this legend is true, there is much more to say about its landscape and architecture.

“Visiting Castelló helped me to believe that it is not a city where nothing happens. It just takes a lot of research to find out. The problem is that since there is no faculty of architecture in the province, there are many buildings that remain to be catalogued,” he explains. Maria Aucejo Molla, who has spent almost half a year examining the capital of La Plana. The architect, author of other works focused on the urban planning of Valencia (such as Late to the Party), received the proposal, by the EACC, to investigate Castelló in order to publicize its unknown buildings. An investigation that has allowed, on the one hand, to value the landscape itself, and on the other, to reflect on how architecture and territory feed back into the collective imaginary of a community.

“There are many places to highlight. In Grau, in particular, there are several interesting buildings. This area has surprised me a lot. They are buildings with a very 70s and 80s aesthetic, which although we are used to seeing on the coast, they are nice Also, we must claim the quality of life and the potential that the town has, “says Aucejo.