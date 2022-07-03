Results and summary of WWE Money in the Bank 2022

The fight for the Money in the Bank briefcase is always very special. Everything can change in a magical night. Surprises, the order of the day.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Results

Theory won the men’s Money in the Bank match against Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Riddle & MadCap Moss: He appeared last and achieved victory. Theory was announced when everyone was in the ring. It had its moments, but there were people who had a greater presence. Good role of Moss, Sheamus and McIntyre continued to engage … and Riddle was also ten. Precisely Riddle gave us a tremendous RKO to Moss from the top of the ladder. Everything was decided with Riddle and Theory hitting each other at the top of the stairs. Riddle fell and Theory took the glory.

Liv Morgan was proclaimed SmackDown Women’s Champion by beating Ronda Rousey: Ronda was touched. She initially tried a submission, but Liv, fresher, managed to turn the situation around and with a small package she achieved victory. She knew how to see the opportunity to redeem her briefcase and she is the new champion. Rousey gave him her belt and they both merged into a hug.

Ronda Rousey retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship by defeating Natalya: The champion retains her title thanks to an armbar. It was expected, but she had to suffer Ronda beautifully. The fight was very technical, Natalya put the SmackDown monarch in serious trouble, but Rousey recovered.

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) defeated the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins vs. Montez Ford) to maintain the Unified Tag Team Championships: Great fight. They started from less to more and the final part was very carat. The Usos dominated, but when fatigue set in, everything went crazy. Ford made a great fight, with impossible flights, and the victory was very close. He cannot be forgiven before someone as complete as The Usos and they ended up paying him. The brothers achieved a relay that allowed them together to finish off Ford and thus continue to be the champions. At the end, there was a replay where Ford didn’t have his back completely flat on the canvas… he won’t.

Bianca Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella: Triumph for Belair, who had to resist Carmella’s onslaught, but the feeling is that when she put one more gear she reversed the situation and ironed the applicant with relative ease. At the end, Mella attacked the champion… it seems that this story does not end here.

Bobby Lashley is the new United States champion by beating Theory: The reign of Theory is over and he did it by breaking the forecasts. The young man is being a great opportunist, but he still has it. He took advantage of his opportunities, put Lashley in trouble, but Bobby has a lot of experience and it showed. The ‘All Mighty’ knew how to resist and when Theory had him on his shoulders he got down to close his final lock and achieve victory. Theory was shocked.

Liv Morgan won the Women’s Money in the Bank match against Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi & Becky Lynch: As usual in this kind of fighting there were many variations. Raquel Rodriguez wore a lot. We also saw very hard blows between Becky Lynch and Asuka, but the briefcase went to Liv Morgan, who had a discreet role and knew how to take advantage of her moment. Becky was going for the prize, but Morgan came to the rescue. Lynch tried to throw her off the ladder, expertly saved herself from her and after getting rid of the Irish girl she won the briefcase. She now has a year to make her title opportunity effective.

This is how we live in AS the WWE Money in the Bank 2022