Ralph Fiennes – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

Ralph Fiennes is a two-time Oscar-nominated English actor known for films Shindler’s List (1993), Strange Days (1995) Y The English Patient (1996) among many.

About Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes was born on December 22, 1962 in Ipswich, Suffolk, England.

He began acting in a 1992 film, Wuthering Heights to rise to fame directly from the tape of steven spielberg, Shindler’s List (1993) Y Quiz Show: The Dilemmaof that same year. He tried out as a leading man in The English Patient (1996) and as a “strange guy” (he’s very good at it) in The Constant Gardener (2005). He has one of his best movies in The Reader (2008), along with Kate Winslet.

In addition, he has appeared in the saga of Harry Potterhas participated in the Bond saga in Spectrum (2015) Y No Time to Die (2021). She has starred The Dig and has gone back to playing disturbed in The Red Dragon (2002)beside Anthony Hopkins. And one of political intrigue, State Secrets (2019).

In addition, he has starred in the saga The King’s Man and is brand new The Forgiven (2022) beside Jessica Chastain Y The menuwhich will be released in November.

Ralph Fiennes Quotes

ONE OF THE THINGS THAT UNITES US AS A FAMILY IS THE SHARED SENSE OF HUMOR.

I ADMIRE THE WORLD OF BOOKS AND THE CHARACTERS IT HAS CREATED, BUT I AM NOT A HARRY POTTER ADDICT

Ralph Fiennes movies at MCM