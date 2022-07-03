Kinotic 319. The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard shakes the foundations of #meToo

First Kinotic of the month of July on the Onda Cero antenna, which we broadcast from the close of the 37th edition of the Valencia Young Cinema Festival. We take care of the premieres of the week -with interviews with Malena Alterio and Nora Navas-, we analyze the new foundations of the Goya and we examine what the foundations of the #meToo movement have meant for the defamation trial that Johnny Depp has won against Amber heard.

Program Contents

00:00.- The cover, with David Martins

01:45.- Interview with Malena Altheriostar of ‘Mom, don’t mess around’

19:15.- What you need to know with Inaki Mayora

32:25.- Observatory in Bremen. Analysis of the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, with Janina Perez Arias [Ms. Who Magazine], Isabel Valdes [corresponsal de género de El País] Y Sanguine John [El País, Vanity Fair]

56:20.- The new bases of the Goya Awards 2023, with Ferdinand de Luis Orueta [losExtras.es]

01:07:55.- Interview with Anna Bofarull and Nora Navasdirector and star of ‘Sinjar’

01:21:00.- What is released, with Inaki Mayora

01:27:10.- Cinema Jove Festival 2022. Interview with its director, Charles Madridand with Chechu Berlangadirector of ‘The young Berlanga’