Kate Winslet will star in “Trust”, a new HBO limited series that adapts the novel by Hernán Díaz

Fans of “Mare of Easttown” look like they won’t have to wait much longer to see another HBO limited series starring Kate Winslet. The two-time Emmy-winning actress will star in and produce an adaptation of Hernán Díaz’s novel “Trust.”

HBO acquired the recent bestseller in fierce competition with other competitors. The novel is about a wealthy financier who is dissatisfied with a novel based on his life and his wife’s portrayal, so he asks a secretary to write his memoir and clear things up. The secretary, however, is aware that he is rewriting history and her wife’s place in it. Told in four different voices and genres, Trust it is a narrative puzzle that subverts the notion of truth and who gets to define it.

Diaz will also executive produce the project.

Winslet, who won her second Emmy starring Mare of Easttown from HBO, is about to start filming readthe true story of fashion photographer turned war correspondent Lee Miller, which he produces and stars with Jude Law.

