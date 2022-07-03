“if I had to bet, I’d say this could be one of the worst recessions in recent history”

Photo : Pool ( Getty Images )

The big technology companies are going through a difficult time. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagramhas become the canary in the coal mine after its stock plummeted in February, months before other technological giants. Now, the company has announced internally that it will reduce engineering hiring by 30%, from around 10,000 to between 6,000 and 7,000 this year, according to a report from Reuters.

The news came from an audio recording of a question and answer session between employees and Mark Zuckerberg. “If I had to bet, I’d say this could be one of the worst recessions we’ve seen in recent history,” the CEO told employees.

A leaked memo in May indicated that the company I was going to freeze hiring, but future engineer cuts are the first firm numbers around slowing growth. Earlier this year, Facebook reported that its number of daily users had decreased for the first time in the 18-year history of the platform.

In addition to the explicit change in hiring plans, Zuckerberg also announced that the pressure was affecting current employees and that Meta will not fill many of the positions left by company leavers. “Realistically, there are probably a lot of people in the company who shouldn’t be here,” he said, according to Reuters.

Zuck further stated that Meta would increase oversight and crack down on nonperformance. “Part of my hope in raising expectations, having more aggressive goals and just turning up the heat a little bit, is that I think some of you might decide that this place is not for you, and that self-selection would be fine with me.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save $75 SanDisk Ultra 1TB MicroSDXC Card Store it all

Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s.

In a memo sent to staff before the Q&A session, Chris Cox, the company’s chief product officer, wrote of Meta’s need to “prioritize more ruthlessly” and execute “more efficiently.”

“We live in serious times and the headwinds are fierce. We need to run smoothly in a slower growing environment, where teams should not expect a huge influx of new engineers and budgets,” Cox wrote, according to Reuters.

Meta is certainly not alone in this. Tech companies have had a bad year across the board. Tesla, Amazon and Microsoft just had some of the worst fiscal quarters of your story. Other major brands like Uber Y Twitter they have also announced hiring freezes recently. Many smaller companies have laid off significant portions of their staff. tesla announced staff cuts to early this week. Netflix has been suffering a workers bleeding for weeks. bird fired almost a quarter part of its employees in June. And that doesn’t even touch the cryptoversewhich has also crashed.

Although many are having a hard time, Meta has predicted difficult times. The company has spent most of the last two years heavily promoting its own poorly rendered version of Second Life where no one has legsa investment which Zuckerberg has said will not bear fruit until the 2030s.