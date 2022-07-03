Emma Watson is willing to return to the Harry Potter franchise, on one condition

Emma Watson said she would be willing to star in a Harry Potter movie again, as long as the studio agrees to hire her on one condition: here’s which one.

Fans of Harry Potter literally went crazy in early 2022 when the original cast of the franchise reunited for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary – Return to Hogwarts special. Emma Watsonafter fans started wondering about a possible reboot of the saga, she said she would be willing to return to one condition.

Although most of the cast members admitted that they loved every moment they spent on set, specifying that they are willing to reprise their roles in the future, Watson, according to Giant Freakin Robot, would only return to playing Hermione Granger if Harry Potter author JK Rowling was excluded from the project.

Rowling has been targeted by some cast members and fans since 2020, when she began making comments, judged transphobic by the LGBTQIA + community, about gender identity on Twitter. When users called her transphobic words about her, the writer responded by saying that sex is real:

“If sex is not real, then there can be no attraction to members of the same sex. If sex is not real, then the lived reality of women globally is completely obliterated. I know and love a lot of trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth“.