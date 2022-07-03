Emiliano Martinez and the importance of Messi: “When he talks, everyone is quiet, even …”
The story of the goalkeeper on the Albiceleste locker room
The importance of Lionel Messi for his Argentina has been clear for years now, but in the last period it is really noticeable that for her figure she is definitely “loved” and really admired by everyone. Comrades, coaches, fans and more.
During a preview of the documentary onAlbiceleste where the seven times Golden Ball is the protagonist, Emiliano Martinezgoalkeeper of the national team, explained what happens when number 10 takes the floor.
ALL SHUT UP AND… – “When I’m in the locker room with Messi, wow. I get goosebumps. And when he talks … Well, when Messi starts talking we’re all silent. It doesn’t matter who’s in the locker room in that moment, we players, the coach. Even the president of Argentina. If he talks, anyone will shut up and just listen to him “, the words of Emiliano Martinez shooting from Football Espana. The goalkeeper was among the last to join the Albiceleste team but has already integrated perfectly for his dedication to the cause as well as for the skills he has shown in recent years.
June 11, 2022 (change June 11, 2022 | 08:26)
