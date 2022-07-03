Emiliano Martinez and the importance of Messi: “When he talks, everyone is quiet, even …”

The importance of Lionel Messi for his Argentina has been clear for years now, but in the last period it is really noticeable that for her figure she is definitely “loved” and really admired by everyone. Comrades, coaches, fans and more.

ALL SHUT UP AND… – “When I’m in the locker room with Messi, wow. I get goosebumps. And when he talks … Well, when Messi starts talking we’re all silent. It doesn’t matter who’s in the locker room in that moment, we players, the coach. Even the president of Argentina. If he talks, anyone will shut up and just listen to him “, the words of Emiliano Martinez shooting from Football Espana. The goalkeeper was among the last to join the Albiceleste team but has already integrated perfectly for his dedication to the cause as well as for the skills he has shown in recent years.