Dwayne Johnson to Produce ‘It Takes Two’ Movie and Might Also Star

The movie of ‘It Takes Two’the latest great—and award-winning—game by Josef Fares, had already been officially announced. However, we hardly know details about the project. Today, we can tell you a little more. And it is that The film has been revealed to be produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.. Furthermore, this could also become one of the protagonists of the film. The fact is that Seven Bucks Productions (‘Jungle Cruise’, ‘Jumanji’…) has joined Amazon Studios for this project. Remember that also the production company dj2 Entertainment will be behindwhom you may know from the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movies.

Also Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia

The information has come through an exclusive report by Variety. In this, not only is it stated that Seve Bucks Productions has joined the projectbut it is also stated that both Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will produce the film on behalf of the studio. In addition, they are the ones who clarify that “The Rock” has many ballots to star in this adaptation. On the other hand, there is a detail of the report that is very interesting. Yes ok the game has already sold more than 3 million of copies, Variety affirms that after the passage of ‘It Takes Two’ by Xbox Game Pass, already there are more than 10 million players who have enjoyed of the game.

It is also important to remember that the Screenwriters of the ‘Sonic’ movies, Pat Casey and Josh Miller, will be in charge of adapting the game. And not only to the cinema, but also to television, which is something that is part of the Amazon agreement. Also we remind you that both will be executive producers of the film, along with the founder and creative director of Hazelight, Josef Faresand the director of the study, Oskar Wolontis.

Right now, It is unknown if the film will strictly follow the story of the game, or if it will be a freer and more surprising interpretation of its concept. In any case, ‘It Takes Two’ tells us the story of a marriage that apparently divorces. However, they will soon have to cooperate to escape from a fantasy world after being magically transformed into living dolls. The architect of this? Her daughter, who doesn’t want to see her parents separated from her. From there, humor and love are the great threads of the argument.