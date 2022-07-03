Cristiano Ronaldo, if a silence makes one suspect

The mountain that gives birth to the mouse has stopped making news for a few centuries, but the mouse that gives birth to the mountain has not. Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma is a mountain born from an electronic signal, grown along the echoes of digital highways, fed by the sound of drums that overflows from the network, floods televisions, is picked up by newspapers and ends up dripping into the mass imagination as an urban legend, epic of absurdity, artistic exaggeration, messianic expectation. In the silence of the parties, perhaps committed to nourishing faith and hope by disinterested in charity.

Everyone is talking about Ronaldo, even betting agencies with their peculiar language built on probabilistic algorithms. Let’s admit that sometimes inside those numbers and commas you can find authentic clues: for example, to realize years ago that the Rome was about to put in the house the shadow of Ashley Cole it was in fact a British bookmaker. Totti then talks about Ronaldo, and at least this is grafted on to a closeness of footballing nobility.

Roma, on the other hand, does not talk about it except in private conversations between reporters and managers, and frankly it sounds strange. It is not that a club is obliged to deny any rumor about the transfer market, of course. But the combination of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Giallorossi, even if the Giallorossi internationally underlined by the highlighter Mourinho, it is so noisy that it cannot be filed in the discarded information folder. It has become a mountain, it has prophesied at least two dates for the end of the world, June 29 (past) and July 7 (still to be lived). More than anything else, it deserves a firm no, pronounced by those who have the right to do so. The stubborn silence allows a fact to grow in which no one seems to have the courage to denounce the falsehood. For fear of being caught in the chestnut, because things have been seen even stranger than a Ronaldo in the Giallorossi, although at the moment we can’t think of any. This suggests that something true, at least a couple of phone calls and intentions to resent, is in the most invented tale of all. Or, it’s one communication tactics which plans to flash Ronaldo and then raise with Shomurodov. If so, let us tell you: it would be an outlandish tactic.