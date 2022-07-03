Broadcast MINUTE BY MINUTE for Day 1 of Liga MX

The time to debut in the Apertura 2022 tournament has come for America. The team led by Fernando Ortiz will appear at the contest this Saturday night, when they receive Atlas on the field of the Azteca Stadium in a match that looks complicated for the local cause given the demands of facing the two-time Mexican soccer champion.

The azulcremas will arrive at this appointment with a full squad, but with absences. And it is that Jonathan Rodríguez will not be able to enter the call yet due to his few days of work with the squad; what’s more, Salvador Reyes is ruled out because he has not yet recovered from a tear who has had it with differentiated training.

Those who could at least go to the bench are Néstor Araujo and Jurgen Dammwho find themselves with a little more work to match the group, so Tano will decide whether to use them or not against some red and black who will seek to come out with points from the Colossus of Santa Ursula.

At what time does America vs Atlas play today and on what channel are they broadcasting live? Where to watch live online from the Azteca Stadium

The match between América and Atlas will take place this saturday july 2 on the field of the Azteca Stadium starting at 9:05 p.m. (TCM) and you will be able to follow the transmission LIVE by the signal of TUDN, both on open television and pay TV. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles We will be from Santa Úrsula to take you all the details.

America vs Atlas: alignments

America : Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layún, Emilio Lara, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Jonathan Dos Santos, Pedro Aquino, Alejandro Zendejas, Roger Martinez; Diego Valdes and Roman Martinez. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

