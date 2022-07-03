Bob Dylan: the artist’s best live performances

It is the perfect time to remember the best live performances of Bob Dylan. They are spectacular!

By Carlos Bueno

Robert Allen Zimmerman better known by his stage name, bob dylan He has been without any doubt, one of the most influential artists in the history of music. He was born in the year 1941 in Duluth, Minnesota. From childhood he showed great interest in music and poetry (which partly gave him his stage name, as Dylan comes from the name of the famous poet Dylan Thomas). He lived in a rural setting and experienced traditional American music of European origin firsthand. In 1959 he began studying at the University of Minnesota, where he came into contact with so-called folk music and protest song.

In a time as convulsive for the United States as the 60s, 70s and 80s were, it was a symbol of rebellious America, which welcomed great releases as its own anthems such as Blowin’ in the Wind, Maters of War either Talkin’ World War III blues. Dylan has received various awards throughout his career, including the Nobel Prize for Literature, twelve Grammys, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. His name is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. , the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In May 2000, he won the Royal Swedish Academy of Music’s Polar Music Prize, presented by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

In this article we will analyze the best concerts that Elston Gunn (as he is also known in circles of Dylan fans) has starred in, relying in particular on an article in Esquire magazine written by Alan Light, one of the greatest experts on his career and who He has been able to attend more than a hundred of his performances.

1. John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia. July 13, 1985:

In one of his best stages, when he was not yet, as he would say, “without any kind of spiritual inspiration”, he sang in one of the two concerts organized by the famous singer of the group The Boomtown Rats. In this magical recording we can see that the American singer had a host of capital stature, and being introduced by the public by Jack Nicholson makes this one of Bob Dylan’s most remembered performances. In it he performed one of his best known songs, Blowing in the wind.

2. On The Letterman Show in 1984:

In his first appearance on the famous Letterman show, Bob Dylan demonstrated his skills not only in the musical section, but also in his role as a chef. After the gastronomic section, Dylan set out to play two songs from his album infidelsThese were jokerman Y License to Kill. Without any doubt Jokerman was the most acclaimed by the public, in it he changed the reggae-lite instrumentation of the album version for a clear punk rock interpretation, which is much better suited to the lyrics; and that is, the album Infields it marked a before and after in Dylan’s relationship with his most adept folk fans, as he abandoned this style to reinvent himself as he would on many occasions in his career.

3. The super club, New York in 1993:

This performance in an exclusive New York nightclub would mark the rebirth of Bob Dylan’s career as a composer of Blues, Folk and Country songs. After a journey through the desert in which his songs became especially religious and with a strong pop accent, Dylan decided to return to his beginnings with a recording that was broadcast on the MTV Unplugged program. The album that he performed at this concert, which was divided into two sessions, was the already famous World Gone Wrong.

4. Sports Palace, Madrid in 1999:

After recovering all the mystique that had enveloped the singer from Minnesota during his career, he toured the United States and Europe, and one of his key stops was the Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid. The chronicles of the different media the day after this concert call it unforgettable, great connoisseurs of the singer-songwriter point out that it is one of the concerts in which he felt more supported by the public outside of his native country; It has a lot of merit if we take into account that Spain is not an Anglo-Saxon country.