Back to the Future premiered on July 3

On July 3, 1985, the film “Back to the Future” was released in 1,200 theaters in the United States, directed and written by Robert Zemeckis, produced by Steven Spielberg and starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

The film was preserved as a cinema classic at the American Film Institute.

Plot

It is a 1985 American science fiction and comedy film recounts the adventures of Marty McFly, a rebellious and impulsive teenager who lives with his parents and accidentally travels back in time from 1985, his time, to 1955, the time his parents met. . Eventually, it changes the specific events of the original timeline where his parents met and fell in love. Because of this, Marty must enlist the help of Dr. Emmett Brown to bring his parents back together, ensuring his own existence and that of his siblings.

Zemeckis and Gale wrote the script when the latter reflected on the possibility that he would have become friends with his father if they had both attended the same school.

Various studios rejected the script until the Zemeckis-directed production Romancing the Stone (1984) achieved box-office success. After this, Universal Pictures greenlit the project, with Spielberg serving as executive producer.

Steve Spielberg.

Canadian singer Corey Hart was initially invited to audition for the starring role of McFly, but he declined.

Similarly, Eric Stoltz auditioned for the same role, just as Michael J. Fox was busy producing the television series Family Ties. However, during filming, the producers decided that Stoltz was not right for the role, so Fox again considered playing Marty McFly, contriving to be able to appear in both Back to the Future and Family Ties.

This type of production delays meant that some scenes were re-recorded during the film’s post-production, in order to to be able to release it on July 3, 1985.

how much did it raise

Upon its release, Back to the Future became the most successful film of that year, grossing over $380 million worldwide and earning mostly positive reviews, who praised the performances of Fox, Lloyd, Thompson, Glover and Wilson, the screenplay, Silvestri’s Soundtrack, songs by Huey Lewis & The News (especially The Power of Love), Zemeckis’ direction, makeup and visual effects.

It also won a Hugo Award in the category of “Best Dramatic Production” and a Saturn Award for “Best Science Fiction Film”, in addition to receiving Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.