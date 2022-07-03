Ángel Zaldívar was booed by the Guadalajara fans

Angel Zaldivar will have to play very well to earn the respect and affection of the fans, who booed him in the game of Chivas against FC Juarez. The fans whistled at him and yelled all kinds of things, especially when they saw him walk out onto the field and when his name was heard on the lineups.

Even the followers of Guadalajara better received Carlos Ironwho was repatriated by the Braves after playing in the mls with the San Jose Earthquakes. The ‘Chelo’ sent the ball to the bottom of the goal, but the referee annulled the goal for a misplaced goal. The fans booed him every time he touched the ball and picked on him again when he was substituted.

Angel Zaldivar aims to be the starting forward of Chivassince José Juan Macías was injured during one of the training sessions in green valley. It seems difficult for the board of the Sacred Flock to hire another striker for this Apertura 2022.

Richard Chain you have other options, like Paolo Yrizar Y Sebastian Martinezwho has maintained a certain level in the Tapatío of the Expansion League. This is the third stage of Angel Zaldivar in Chivasafter they lent it to Coras de Tepic, Monterey Y Puebla. Unable to consolidate. In Clausura 2022 he only scored three goals and all were from penalties, for which he was the target of strong criticism.

