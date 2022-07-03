Amber Heard: the new legal problem that could cost Johhny Depp’s ex 14 years in prison | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Luck seems not to be on your side Amber Heard, because there is another legal problem stalking her. After being found guilty of defamation in the trial with Johnny Deppthe actress could be bankrupt. To add to the losing streak, a case has been reopened in Australia involving her.

The Virginia court jury ruled that Amber Heard should pay compensatory and punitive damages. As a result, the 36-year-old actress must pay $10.35 million to her ex-husband.

Recently, it was also revealed that DC would have decided that Heard would no longer be part of “Aquaman” as Mera. In her place, she would be replaced by another actress. Now, old case has been opened against him.

Amber Heard tries to reduce the reparation that must be paid to Johnny Depp (Photo: Getty)

WHAT IS AMBER HEARD’S NEW LEGAL PROBLEM?

In 2015, just a few months after marrying Johnny Depp, Amber Heard took a trip to Australia to film one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. They decided that their Yorkshire Terriers, Boo and Pisto, accompany them.

According to “ETOnline”, the fault was that they did not declare them properly and none of the pets passed through the country’s Customs or complied with the 10-day quarantine required by the government.

Australia has very strict laws regarding the entry of foreign animals entering their country, as they seek to ensure that this does not affect their ecosystems with any parasite or bacteria.

That same year a case was started involving the actress and the maximum sentence could be up to 14 years. The case was initially shelved, but has recently been reopened.

“We are investigating allegations of perjury against Ms Heard during court proceedings in 2015 for the illegal importation of her two dogs into Australia. everything is ongoingreported an Australian official.

Heard and Depp were married from 2015 to 2017 (Photo: AFP)

WHAT WAS THE RESPONSE OF THOSE INVOLVED?

In 2016, The then couple recorded a video to apologize public for the mistake they had made and claimed that they were unaware of the rules in force in Australia.

However, this has not calmed the case, as it has been reopened. In 2021, it was declared that “the Department is seeking witness statements and, once obtained, the Director of Commonwealth Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuing the matter”.