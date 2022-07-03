3 facts you didn’t know about Chris Hemsworth’s car

Chris Hemsworth has a great passion for high-end cars. Thanks to the high salaries he received for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was able to fulfill his dream of having an incredible jewel in his garage. He learns more about this luxurious car he drives below.

July 02, 2022 11:56 p.m.

Chris Hemsworthis known throughout the world for his performances as Thorin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Playing the god of thunder not only allowed him to spread his image throughout the world, but also allowed the Australian actor to access a great fortune.

Coming soon, we will see Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunderwhere he performs alongside a great cast, under the direction of Taika Waititi. For this film, the Australian took a bag of $20 million. Salaries this high, allowed him to get an incredible Audi r8. Know 3 data of this car, below:

1) The engine

The V10 engine of Chris Hemsworth’s Audi R8.

The Audi R8 that Hemsworth drives has a powerful engine under the hood 5.2-liter V10capable of generating 562 horsepower of power With this power, the German sports car can achieve an incredible top speed of 329 km/h. In addition, it speeds up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

2) The inside

The luxurious interior of Hemsworth’s Audi R8.

The R8 has a spacious cabin for two passengers, this is a fact that is often missing in many sports cars. Also has heated anatomical seats, by electrical regulation. This is an ideal car for date nights between Hemsworth and his wife, the actress Elsa Pataky.

3) The price

Chris Hemsworth and his Audi R8.

For this fast and luxurious car, the Australian paid a sum of 197 thousand dollars. Although it is a very high amount for any of us, he can afford to spend that amount of money, since the contracts he signs with Marvel Studios, they usually spend millions of dollars. By Avengers: Endgamereceived a salary of $15 million.