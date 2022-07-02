Will-Jaden-Smith | “After Earth”: The movie that ruined Will Smith’s relationship with his son Jaden | SHOWS

Will Smith has been the talk in showbiz this year. After his demonstration at the Oscar Academy where he slapped the comedian Chris Rock, people talked so much about his embarrassing performance that the members of the Academy have banned him from returning to the gala. Although this was not the last time where her personal problems were in the public talk.

It happened in 2013, when the movie After Earth was released, directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Smith and his son, Jaden. Although it was not a success with critics, the science fiction film went on to do well at the box office. Still, that didn’t stop Jaden from feeling insecure about the movie.

Later, in his own biography, Will revealed comments that would further detail the impact the film had on Jaden. “The fans and the press were very cruel. They said and posted things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden had done everything I had told him to do, and I had instructed him to do it and trained him for the worst public attack he would ever experience.” At first the press was cruel with the criticism and Jaden, being so young, did not accept or ignore the negative comments.

Jaden was so devastated by the experience that at age 15, he asked for emancipation from his parents. Both Will and Jada, his mother, were disheartened, but they respected his son’s wishes.

For now, it is not known what has become of Will Smith lately. He wrote a post apologizing for his assault at the Oscars, but after that he privatized all of his social media accounts.

After Earth, with Will Smith.